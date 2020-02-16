Noble wins Class A wrestling state title

Pixabay image | BDN Pixabay image | BDN

• February 16, 2020 1:47 am

Noble High School of North Berwick crowned four individual champions and went on to capture its first Class A wrestling state title since 2011 on Saturday at Sanford High School.

Noble totaled 115 points to defeat runner-up and 2019 state champion Mt. Ararat/Brunswick (92). Massabesic of Waterboro was third with 88.5 points, with Marshwood of South Berwick (74) and Skowhegan (68) rounding out the top five.

Other teams in the top 10 were Bonny Eagle of Standish (60), Camden Hills of Rockport (58), Oxford Hills of South Paris (49), Cheverus of Portland (43) and Cony of Augusta (43).

Nokomis of Newport was 11th among the 23 scoring schools with 36 points.

Leading Noble’s championship effort were weight-class winners Derek Cote (113 pounds), Joshua Cote (132), Sam Martel (145) and Patrick Exel (285).

Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Marshwood and Bonny Eagle each crowned two individual champions.

Bryan Kowalsky (120) and Ben Laurence (170) captured titles for Mt. Ararat/Brunswick, Carsen Goodwin (138) and Colby Isabelle (152) won for Marshwood, and Caden Frost (106) and Colby Frost (126) were victorious for Bonny Eagle.

Other Class A individual state champions were Noah Hernandez (160) of Massabesic, Casey Mills (182) of Cony, Isaak Perry (195) of Erskine Academy of South China and Jeffrey Worster of Oxford Hills at 220.