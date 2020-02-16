Brewer girls secure second straight B indoor track state championship

Brewer High School athletics soc | BDN Brewer High School athletics soc | BDN

• February 16, 2020 1:29 am

Olivia Mosca won the two-mile run, finished third in the mile and ran on a third-place 4×800 relay squad on Saturday, helping to lead the Brewer Witches to the Class B girls indoor track and field state championship at Bates College in Lewiston.

The Witches tallied 73 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Winslow, which scored 50 points, and third-place York (41.5). It was the second straight title for coach Dan Juilli’s squad and marks the ninth girls indoor title for the program.

Mosca, a junior, covered the two miles in 11 minutes, 34.52 seconds, to set the tone for a Brewer team that also received a victory in the long jump (17 feet, 5 1/4 inches) by junior Abby Stroup, who also was second in the triple jump.

York emerged as the Class B boys champion by outlasting three other strong contenders. The Wildcats scored 51 points to edge runner-up Greely (46) and Ellsworth (41). Belfast took fourth with 36 points, Saint Dominic Academy of Auburn was fifth (27) and Yarmouth took seventh (23).

Nokomis of Newport (21), Brewer (20), Winslow (18) and Cony (18) accounted for the Nos. 7-10 spots.

Among the girls, Brewer senior Madison Gibbs claimed the pole vault title at 10 feet even. Other key scorers for the Witches included Morgan Honey, who was third in the triple jump, fifth in the 55 hurdles and sixth in the long jump.

Other contributors were Sophie Inman (2nd high jump), Kayla Graffam (5th 800) and Isabella Tanis (7th long jump) along with the third-place 4×800 relay unit of Mickey Hersey, Grace Henry, Graffam and Mosca.

Cony of Augusta and Greely of Cumberland Center tied for fourth place with 31 points. Leavitt of Turner Center (30), Belfast (26), Old Town (21), Medomak Valley of Waldoboro (19) and Cape Elizabeth rounded out the top 10 teams.

Lexi Brent of York and Aaliyah Trask of Leavitt each won two events. Brent took the 55-meter hurdles (8.66) and the 800 (2:26.64), while Trask won the 200 (26.58) and the 400 (1:02.07).

Lia Frazee of Belfast was the high jump champ at 5-4 and Junne Robertson-McIntire of Belfast claimed the 55 meters in 7.36.

Also taking individual gold medals were Marin Provencher of Greely (mile 5:21.72), Zoe Barnes of Gray-New Gloucester (shot put 37-11 3/4) and Carly Warn of Winslow (triple jump 35-5 1/2)

Medomak Valley annexed the 4×800 crown in 10:20.04 with the squad of Mackenzie Emerson, Olivia Parent, Serena Blasisu and Alexis Parent. Cape Elizabeth’s team of Samantha Olsen, Darcy Cochran, Marcella Hesser and Isabelle O’Grady) was the 4×200 winner (1:52.42).

In the boys meet, York racked up 20 of its 51 points in a single event and received several scoring contributions in claiming its second straight indoor crown and the program’s sixth title in the last 10 years.

The Wildcats exceled in the high jump behind a second-place effort from Rhys Evans. Christian Burke, Hayden Henriksen and John Bychock took third, fourth and sixth, respectively.

Eli Hultstrum finished second in the mile and sixth in the 800 and Josiah Mackaman wound up fourth in the two-mile. York got three sevenths from Calvin Healey (hurdles), Matt Charpentier (shot put) and Colin Monsen (triple jump).

Hultstrom also combined forces with Hayden Henriksen, Nick Banakos and Calbe Pappagallo to win the 4×200 in 1:38.00 and the 4×800 unit of Bill Bachelder, Hunter Pruett, Rollan Lemieux and Cavin McNamara turned in a fourth-place performance.

Among the individual event champions were Beck Deeny of Ellsworth (triple jump 42-5 1/4) Jon Duso of Belfast (long jump 20-5), Belfast’s Cole Martin (55 meters 6.67), Law Hinkley of Nokomis (200, 23.72), Levi Olin of Winslow (400, 53.08) and Cony’s Conor Morin (high jump 6-3).

More event winners were Jacob Michaud of Wells (55 hurdles 8.20), William Carrolton of Morse (shot put 55-1 1/2), Sam Wilson of Greely (mile 4:43.36), Saint Dominic of Auburn’s Hunter Burkhardt (800, 2:05.09), two-miler Riley Franklin of Greely (10:16.94), Morse shot-putter William Carrolton (55-1 1/2) and pole vaulter Chris Koskinen of Yarmouth (13-9).

Jonathan Schomaker of Leavitt competed in three wheelchair events, setting records in the mile (7:50.72) and 400 (1:45.89) and throwing the shot 13-1.

Saint Dominic Academy won the 4×800 relay in 8:30.02 with the team of William Levasseur, Aidan Laviolette, James Cognata and Burkhardt.