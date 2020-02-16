Man arrested after leading Maine police on chase that ended in NH

Courtesy of the Wakefield Police Department Courtesy of the Wakefield Police Department

• February 16, 2020 11:30 am

A New Sharon man was arrested Saturday after he led police on an early morning chase that ended with a crash across the stateline in New Hampshire.

Sanford police officers were informed about a suspected terrorizing incident at the Wolves Club bar on Friday night, according to Sanford police Sgt. Matthew Gagne.

Officers later spotted a vehicle matching the description of one connected with the incident in the Marden’s parking lot about 2 a.m. Saturday. Gagne said that the vehicle’s driver, later identified as Michael Marble, took off after officers pulled up behind him.

Marble then led officers on a chase from Sanford into Wells before turning back into Sanford, where officers unsuccessfully deployed spike mats to disable Marble’s vehicle, according to Gagne. The chase then continued down Route 109 into Springvale, Shapleigh and Acton, where Maine state troopers joined Sanford and Wells police in their pursuit, Gagne said.

The chase eventually crossed into New Hampshire, where Marble lost control of his vehicle and crashed at the intersection of routes 109 and 153 in Wakefield, Gagne said.

Marble was charged with eluding and driving to endanger, according to Gagne. The Wakefield Police Department said it also charged Marble with receiving stolen property, disobeying a police officer, reckless operation and driving without a valid driver’s license.

In addition to Sanford, Wells and Wakefield police departments and the Maine State Police, the York County Sheriff’s Office and North Berwick and Ossipee police departments assisted in the chase. Gagne said other charges are pending against Marble from other law enforcement agencies involved in the chase.