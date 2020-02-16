World
February 16, 2020
World Latest News | Tulsi Gabbard | Bangor Metro | Jameson House | Today's Paper
World

New virus has infected more than 69,000 people globally

Andy Wong | AP
Andy Wong | AP
A security guard wearing a face mask walks through a quiet main Qianmen Street, a popular tourist spot, in Beijing on Sunday. China reported Sunday a drop in new virus cases for the third straight day, as it became apparent that the country's leadership was aware of the potential gravity of the situation well before the alarm was sounded.
The Associated Press

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 69,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Sunday in Beijing:

— Mainland China: 1,665 deaths among 68,500 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

— Hong Kong: 57 cases, 1 death

— Macao: 10 cases

— Japan: 413 cases, including 355 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

— Singapore: 75 cases

— Thailand: 34

— South Korea: 29

— Malaysia: 22

— Taiwan: 20 cases, 1 death

— Vietnam: 16 cases

— Germany: 16

— United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 U.S. citizen died in China

— Australia: 14 cases

— France: 12 cases, 1 death

— United Kingdom: 9 cases

— United Arab Emirates: 8

— Canada: 8

— Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

— India: 3 cases

— Italy: 3

— Russia: 2

— Spain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

— Egypt: 1

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like