1st funeral held for teen killed in Clinton joyride crash

• February 16, 2020 7:29 am

The first of the funerals for three kids killed in a car crash involving an unlicensed driver was held Saturday.

The celebration of 15-year-old Thomas Porfirio’s life was held at the Williamson Performing Arts Center at the Lawrence High School and Junior High complex in Fairfield, where he attended school.

Funerals for the other two victims, 14-year-old Emily Baker and 12-year-old Ashlin Baker, were planned for Tuesday at the same location.

The three died in the crash with an unlicensed driver behind the wheel last Sunday. The driver and another passenger survived.

No charges have been filed in the case, but the Clinton Police Department is consulting with the district attorney’s office. Investigators said alcohol did not appear to be a factor.