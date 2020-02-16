Missing Sebago woman found dead in Ossipee River

Courtesy of the Cumberland Count Courtesy of the Cumberland Count

• February 16, 2020 5:34 pm

SEBAGO, Maine — The Sebago woman reported missing on Saturday was found dead inside a car in the Ossipee River in Parsonsfield, police said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a passerby noticed a vehicle submerged in the river just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews pulled the vehicle from the river and found Sarah McCarthy, of Sebago, inside.

Evidence suggests McCarthy was driving west on Federal Road, or Route 25, at a high speed and failed to navigate a turn, hitting a snowbank and ending up in the river, police said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death and police say the accident remains under investigation.

Family, friends and police began searching on Saturday. Police said the family of McCarthy, 28, was very concerned after she left her job at Fairgrounds Pizza and Pub in Cornish before midnight Friday. Police said she sounded disoriented and said she did not know where she was.

McCarthy had planned to meet a friend in Conway but never arrived.