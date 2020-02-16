NH man dies in snowmobile crash in Oxford County

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 16, 2020 12:12 pm

Authorities said a New Hampshire man died late Friday afternoon in a snowmobile crash in the White Mountain National Forest in Maine.

Paul Whitaker, 49, of Conway, New Hampshire, was riding south on Route 113 in Batchelders Grant Township when he went off the trail and hit a tree, according to Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

He was riding with three others when the crash happened, the Sun Journal reports. They found him unresponsive.

Speed and alcohol appear to have contributed to the crash, which is under investigation, Latti said.