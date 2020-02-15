University of Maine Black Bear Sports
February 16, 2020
Fossier’s overtime goal lifts UMaine men’s hockey team past UConn

Peter Buehner | BDN
Mitch Fossier of the University of Maine fires a shot from between two Omaha defenders during a game earlier this season in Orono. Fossier's overtime goal lifted the Black Bears past Connecticut on Saturday night. Peter Buehner Photo
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

University of Maine senior left wing and captain Mitch Fossier’s goal with 52.3 seconds into overtime gave the Black Bears an important 1-0 Hockey East victory over the University of Connecticut at Alfond Arena Saturday night.

J.D. Greenway chipped the puck into the UConn zone where Tim Doherty swooped on it. Fossier skated from left to right across the slot and Doherty slid a pass across.

Fossier’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle beat UConn goalie Tomas Vomacka.

Jeremy Swayman made 41 saves to post his second career shutout for the Black Bears (16-10-4 overall, 10-8-2 HE) and Vomacka made 24 stops for the Huskies (12-13-4, 9-8-2 HE).

The Huskies had the better scoring chances over the first two periods and had a 26-15 edge in shots on goal, including a 17-7 advantgage in the second period.

Swayman made 12 high-percentage saves over the first 40 minutes compared to seven for Vomacka.

The Huskies hit a post and a crossbar in the first period.

This story will be updated

