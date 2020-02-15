Fossier’s overtime goal lifts UMaine men’s hockey team past UConn

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• February 15, 2020 11:36 pm

University of Maine senior left wing and captain Mitch Fossier’s goal with 52.3 seconds into overtime gave the Black Bears an important 1-0 Hockey East victory over the University of Connecticut at Alfond Arena Saturday night.

J.D. Greenway chipped the puck into the UConn zone where Tim Doherty swooped on it. Fossier skated from left to right across the slot and Doherty slid a pass across.

Fossier’s one-timer from the right faceoff circle beat UConn goalie Tomas Vomacka.

Jeremy Swayman made 41 saves to post his second career shutout for the Black Bears (16-10-4 overall, 10-8-2 HE) and Vomacka made 24 stops for the Huskies (12-13-4, 9-8-2 HE).

The Huskies had the better scoring chances over the first two periods and had a 26-15 edge in shots on goal, including a 17-7 advantgage in the second period.

Swayman made 12 high-percentage saves over the first 40 minutes compared to seven for Vomacka.

The Huskies hit a post and a crossbar in the first period.

This story will be updated