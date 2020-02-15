Live blog: 44 teams fight for spots in the basketball tourney semifinals

Updated:
Related Stories
Welcome to Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!
We’ll be following 22 games today, as 44 teams face off to earn a spot in the semifinals.
Check this live blog throughout the day to check on the status of your favorite team.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20201:18 pm
Temple and Valley boys are tied 41-41 at the end of the third quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20201:17 pm
Settled in at Portland Expo for the day. @YHSClippers looking good early on, leading Mountain Valley 18-10. #VarsityMaine pic.twitter.com/CHBaXSbO2l
— Mike Lowe (@MikeLowePPH) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20201:13 pm
Yarmouth leads Mountain Valley 30-11 at the end of the first half.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20201:02 pm
At the end of the first Yarmouth is up 16-10 over Mountain Valley in girls’ B South quarterfinals
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20201:00 pm
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:53 pm
Mountain Valley takes an early 7-2 lead over Yarmouth three minutes into the first quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:53 pm
Temple leads Valley 28-27 at the half
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202012:45 pm
Hermon survives to beat John Bapst 42-34 in overtime
Pete Warner
February 15, 202012:43 pm
Top seed Hermon has all five points in overtime and lead John Bapst 39-34 with 44.7 left in overtime. #mesports #tourney2020
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:42 pm
Temple leads Valley 18-9 after the first quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:37 pm
Charlotte Caron sends us to overtime in the game of the tourney so far. Top seed @HermonHawks 34 #9 John Bapst 34 #tourney2020 #mesports pic.twitter.com/SHwQluMRJp
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 15, 2020
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202012:32 pm
Charlotte Caron 3-pointer with four seconds left for Hermon sends game into OT with John Bapst 34-34
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:32 pm
Marko Ajvaz with 3 3-pointers already, and Temple with an 11-2 run to begin things off against Valley. #VarsityMaine
— Central Maine Sports (@CentralMEsports) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:30 pm
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:23 pm
Maranacook wins in OT, 43-39
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:18 pm
29.5 seconds left Maranacook 40 Oak Hill 38 Girls B South Basketball Oak Hill ball pic.twitter.com/PSO8bjnKIF
— MPA B-ball, Portland Sites 2020 (@mpaportbbsite1) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:15 pm
In overtime, 38-37, Oak Hill on the line with 1:48 left.
— MaranacookAD (@MaranacookAD) February 15, 2020
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202012:14 pm
Hermon leading by seven but leading scorer Grace Page leaves game with sprained ankle
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:13 pm
Well, this is a first….Oak Hill scored on its own basket to start overtime. The only basket of OT so far.
#7 Maranacook 38
#2 Oak Hill 37
Raiders to the line for 1-and-1 1:48 left. B Girls quarters.
— Travis Lee (@TLee_WMTW) February 15, 2020
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202012:10 pm
Hermon takes 23-19 lead into fourth period
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:08 pm
Maranacook and Oak Hill go into overtime, tied 36-36 at the end of regulation play.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:06 pm
Maranacook is just off from a game-winning 3 from Gabrielle Green – Oak Hill and Maranacook are headed to OT. #VarsityMaine pic.twitter.com/WL029ch4tH
— Adam Robinson (@FunkFlashyRob) February 15, 2020
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202012:01 pm
John Bapst leading Hermon by one with 249 left in third
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202012:01 pm
Rangeley wins, 49-24
Pete Warner
February 15, 202011:55 am
Should be a good finish, 31-27 with 4:24 left, OH at the line
— MaranacookAD (@MaranacookAD) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:51 am
Rangeley extends its lead over Vinalhaven to 37-21 at the end of the third quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:47 am
Maranacook takes 25-20 lead over Oak Hill at the end of the third
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202011:43 am
No. 9 John Bapst leading top seed Hermon 16-12 at the half
Pete Warner
February 15, 202011:32 am
Hey tourney fans, check out this BDN story that talks about new security measures at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, along with GM Tony Vail’s thoughts on the importance of the tournament to the region
https://bangordailynews.com/2020/02/14/sports/tourney-time/cross-center-manager-committed-to-hosting-successful-high-school-basketball-tourney/
Larry Mahoney
February 15, 202011:26 am
John Bapst girls leading Hermon 8-6 after one. Teams are a combined 4-18 shooting
Pete Warner
February 15, 202011:25 am
Girls Basketball Quarterfinals John Bapst 8 Hermon 6. End of 1st.
— Hermon Hawks (@HermonHawks) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:23 am
Rangeley takes commanding 23-9 lead over Vinalhaven at the end of the first half
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:17 am
Oak Hill leads Maranacook 14-13 at the end of the first half
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:08 am
Oak Hill ties it up with Maranacook 8-8 with 4:44 left in the first half
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202011:07 am
Rangeley up 11-4 over Vinalhaven at the end of the first from the Civic Center in Augusta.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:59 am
Maranacook leads Oak Hill 8-4 at the end of the first quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:55 am
Game 1 of Championship Run Saturday done – OT Lady Basketball knocks off Houlton 44-34 in the morning session – next game is Wed. Feb. 19th at 3:30 PM – play the winner of Hermon/Bapst… pic.twitter.com/3Q3XT4FYwu
— Old Town High School (@oldtownhighsch) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:54 am
Maranacook girls up over Oak Hill 3-0 with 3:40 left in the first quarter
Joseph Cyr
February 15, 202010:47 am
Girls Class B North quarterfinal: Final Score: No. 4 Old Town 44, No. Houlton 34
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:36 am
Let’s go Lady Lakers!!! #RLRS @VarsityMaine @Sports_SJ @CentralMEsports pic.twitter.com/VGdCfIR3SM
— RLRS Athletics (@RLRS_Athletics) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:36 am
The Rangeley Girls have the 5th best scoring defense in the state at 30.56 PPG.
Vinalhaven has the 122nd best scoring offense at 28.61 PPG.
I think you can figure out the rest.
— Maine Basketball Rankings (@MEBBallRankings) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:34 am
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:31 am
Valley wins, 39-24
Joseph Cyr
February 15, 202010:25 am
Girls Class B North: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 30-23, end of third quarter.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:24 am
Wells girls win, 52-26
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:12 am
Valley takes a commanding lead over Forest Hills at the end of the third quarter, 35-14
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:07 am
The Wells girls extend their lead over Lisbon to 42-23 at the end of the third quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 202010:06 am
Hannah Richards nails a three pointer. Houlton misses one to close out the half. Old Town 18 Houlton 14 at the half in class B girls QF.#mesports #tourney2020 pic.twitter.com/POPhdVYDRf
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 15, 2020
Joseph Cyr
February 15, 202010:02 am
Girls Class B North: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 18-14. Both teams struggling from the floor in this one.
Joseph Cyr
February 15, 20209:47 am
Class B North Girls quarterfinal: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 9-5 end of first quarter. Slow start for both clubs in this contest.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:44 am
Houlton girls about 40 minutes before a class B quarterfinal game against Old Town. #mesports #tourney2020 pic.twitter.com/wJOyWrnHdw
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 15, 2020
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:43 am
In Class D South action, Valley girls lead Forest Hills 25-12 at the end of the first half from the Civic Center
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:42 am
Wells girls are up 27-15 over Lisbon at halftime in Class B South Quarterfinal action from the Expo
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:33 am
Wells’ extends its lead over Lisbon to 18-8 with 4:54 left in the first half
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:25 am
Wells girls lead Lisbon 14-8 at the end of the first from the Portland Expo
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:25 am
Valley girls lead Forest Hills 13-7 at the end of the first at the Augusta Civic Center
Joseph Cyr
February 15, 20209:18 am
Class B North Girls quarterfinal: No. 5 Houlton versus No. 4 Old Town coming up. The two teams split during the regular season.
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20209:15 am
Valley girls lead Forest Hills 7-2 with 2:30 left in the first quarter
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20208:52 am
First up today at 9 a.m.:
Class B South Girls: No. 3 Wells (12-6) vs. No. 6 Lisbon (11-7)
Class D South Girls: No. 3 Valley (8-10) vs. No. 6 Forest Hills (8-9)
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20208:48 am
And track the progress of your favorite team with our tourney brackets, divided by class
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20208:47 am
Take a look at the games on tap for today at our schedule & scores page, which will be updated with the latest game scores and stories throughout the day
Saturday’s schedule, results for Maine high school basketball tournament
Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 20208:47 am
Welcome to Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tourney!
Comments