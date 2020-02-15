Tourney Time
February 15, 2020
Tourney Time

Live blog: 44 teams fight for spots in the basketball tourney semifinals

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times
Old Town and Houlton girls face off in a Class B North quarterfinal game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Saturday.
BDN Sports
Updated:

Welcome to Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

We’ll be following 22 games today, as 44 teams face off to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Check this live blog throughout the day to check on the status of your favorite team.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 1:18 pm

Temple and Valley boys are tied 41-41 at the end of the third quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 1:17 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 1:13 pm

Yarmouth leads Mountain Valley 30-11 at the end of the first half. 


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 1:02 pm

At the end of the first Yarmouth is up 16-10 over Mountain Valley in girls’ B South quarterfinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 1:00 pm

Hermon girls outlast OT threat by John Bapst in B North quarterfinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:53 pm

Mountain Valley takes an early 7-2 lead over Yarmouth three minutes into the first quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:53 pm

Temple leads Valley 28-27 at the half


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 12:45 pm

Hermon survives to beat John Bapst 42-34 in overtime


Pete Warner
February 15, 2020 12:43 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:42 pm

Temple leads Valley 18-9 after the first quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:37 pm


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 12:32 pm

Charlotte Caron 3-pointer with four seconds left for Hermon sends game into OT with John Bapst 34-34


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:32 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:30 pm

Maranacook girls upset Oak Hill in OT for B South semifinal berth


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:23 pm

Maranacook wins in OT, 43-39


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:18 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:15 pm


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 12:14 pm

Hermon leading by seven but leading scorer Grace Page leaves game with sprained ankle


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:13 pm


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 12:10 pm

Hermon takes 23-19 lead into fourth period


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:08 pm

Maranacook and Oak Hill go into overtime, tied 36-36 at the end of regulation play.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:06 pm


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:05 pm

Rangeley girls outpace Vinalhaven in D South quarterfinals


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 12:01 pm

John Bapst leading Hermon by one with 249 left in third


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 12:01 pm

Rangeley wins, 49-24


Pete Warner
February 15, 2020 11:55 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:51 am

Rangeley extends its lead over Vinalhaven to 37-21 at the end of the third quarter. 


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:47 am

Maranacook takes 25-20 lead over Oak Hill at the end of the third


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 11:43 am

No. 9 John Bapst leading top seed Hermon 16-12 at the half


Pete Warner
February 15, 2020 11:32 am

Hey tourney fans, check out this BDN story that talks about new security measures at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, along with GM Tony Vail’s thoughts on the importance of the tournament to the region
https://bangordailynews.com/2020/02/14/sports/tourney-time/cross-center-manager-committed-to-hosting-successful-high-school-basketball-tourney/


Larry Mahoney
February 15, 2020 11:26 am

John Bapst girls leading Hermon 8-6 after one. Teams are a combined 4-18 shooting


Pete Warner
February 15, 2020 11:25 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:23 am

Rangeley takes commanding 23-9 lead over Vinalhaven at the end of the first half


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:17 am

Oak Hill leads Maranacook 14-13 at the end of the first half


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:08 am

Oak Hill ties it up with Maranacook 8-8 with 4:44 left in the first half


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 11:07 am

Rangeley up 11-4 over Vinalhaven at the end of the first from the Civic Center in Augusta. 


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:59 am

Maranacook leads Oak Hill 8-4 at the end of the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:55 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:54 am

Maranacook girls up over Oak Hill 3-0 with 3:40 left in the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:52 am

Old Town girls move past Houlton in B North quarterfinal


Joseph Cyr
February 15, 2020 10:47 am

Girls Class B North quarterfinal: Final Score: No. 4 Old Town 44, No. Houlton 34


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:36 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:36 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:34 am

Upper Kennebec Valley girls beat Forest Hills in D North quarterfinals


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:31 am

Valley wins, 39-24


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:30 am

Wells girls oust Lisbon to advance to B South semifinals


Joseph Cyr
February 15, 2020 10:25 am

Girls Class B North: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 30-23, end of third quarter.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:24 am

Wells girls win, 52-26


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:12 am

Valley takes a commanding lead over Forest Hills at the end of the third quarter, 35-14


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:07 am

The Wells girls extend their lead over Lisbon to 42-23 at the end of the third quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 10:06 am


Joseph Cyr
February 15, 2020 10:02 am

Girls Class B North: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 18-14. Both teams struggling from the floor in this one.


Joseph Cyr
February 15, 2020 9:47 am

Class B North Girls quarterfinal: No. 4 Old Town leads No. 5 Houlton 9-5 end of first quarter. Slow start for both clubs in this contest.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:44 am


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:43 am

In Class D South action, Valley girls lead Forest Hills 25-12 at the end of the first half from the Civic Center


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:42 am

Wells girls are up 27-15 over Lisbon at halftime in Class B South Quarterfinal action from the Expo


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:33 am

Wells’ extends its lead over Lisbon to 18-8 with 4:54 left in the first half


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:25 am

Wells girls lead Lisbon 14-8 at the end of the first from the Portland Expo


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:25 am

Valley girls lead Forest Hills 13-7 at the end of the first at the Augusta Civic Center


Joseph Cyr
February 15, 2020 9:18 am

Class B North Girls quarterfinal: No. 5 Houlton versus No. 4 Old Town coming up. The two teams split during the regular season.


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 9:15 am

Valley girls lead Forest Hills 7-2 with 2:30 left in the first quarter


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 8:52 am

First up today at 9 a.m.:

Class B South Girls: No. 3 Wells (12-6) vs. No. 6 Lisbon (11-7)
Class D South Girls: No. 3 Valley (8-10) vs. No. 6 Forest Hills (8-9)


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 8:48 am

And track the progress of your favorite team with our tourney brackets, divided by class

2020 Maine high school basketball tournament brackets


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 8:47 am

Take a look at the games on tap for today at our schedule & scores page, which will be updated with the latest game scores and stories throughout the day

Saturday’s schedule, results for Maine high school basketball tournament


Lindsay Putnam
February 15, 2020 8:47 am

Welcome to Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tourney! 

