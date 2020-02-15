Live blog: 44 teams fight for spots in the basketball tourney semifinals

Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times Joseph Cyr | Houlton Pioneer Times

• February 15, 2020 8:14 am

Updated: February 15, 2020 1:04 pm

Welcome to Day 5 of the Maine high school basketball tournament!

We’ll be following 22 games today, as 44 teams face off to earn a spot in the semifinals.

Check this live blog throughout the day to check on the status of your favorite team.