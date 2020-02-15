Cheverus boys win 8th consecutive Class A boys swim crown

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 15, 2020 6:53 pm

Bangor gave Cheverus a run for its money, but the Stags would not be denied their eighth consecutive Class A boys swimming and diving title on Saturday.

The Stags from Portland amassed 326 points to hold off runner-up Bangor in the title meet at the University of Maine’s Stanley Wallace Pool in Orono.

Cheverus was paced by senior Quinton Hastings and junior Brim Peabody, who each won two individual titles.

Hastings won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.58 seconds and took the 100 free in 47.12, while Peabody finished first in the 500 free (4:48.33) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.32).

Hastings joined Landon Roma, Chase Cameron and Clayton Hatch on Cheverus’ runner-up team in the 200 free relay. Peabody swam on the Stags’ second-place 200 medley relay quarter along with Jack Martin, Owen Gallo-Wagoner and Cameron.

Martin took the 200 individual medley title (2:02.10) and was third in the 100 butterfly, while Cameron placed third in the 50 free and fifth in the 100 free. Gallo-Wagoner wound up fourth in the 500 free.

Senior Carson Prouty led the charge for Bangor, taking gold medals in the 100 butterfly (52.53) and the 100 backstroke (51.88). He was a member of two first-place relays, joining Brady Hand, Griffin Erb and Fritz Oldenburg in the 200 free relay (1:31.05) and teaming up with Connor Prouty, Tate Scovil and Hand to cature the 200 medley relay (1:40.77).

Connor Prouty posted two runner-up individual finishes in the 50 free (by 0.04 seconds) and the 100 freestyle. He, Erb, Joshua Watson and Oldenburg added a third in the 400 free relay.

Dylan Gerrish placed fourth in the diving, Erb was fifth in the 200 free, Oldenburg sixth in the 200 free and eighth in th e500 free, and had added seventh-place efforts in the 200 IM and 100 free.

Other individual champions included Anibal Berry-Gaviria of Mt. Ararat in Topsham, who won the diving with 464.65 points, Ethan Schulz of Scarborough in the 200 free (1:45.81),