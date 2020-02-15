Saco man in critical condition after Walmart shooting; two people questioned, released

Courtesy of CBS 13 Courtesy of CBS 13

• February 15, 2020 11:43 am

SCARBOROUGH — A Saco man is in critical condition after Friday’s shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Scarborough. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m.

Saturday morning, Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland identified the shooting victim as Ryan Townsend, 24, who suffered a gunshot wound in the shooting.

Scarborough and Maine State Police continue to investigate the shooting, which prompted Walmart to lockdown the store and keep customers inside as police responded.

Tyler Hish, 24, of Scarborough was questioned Friday night and released, McCausland said.

A woman who witnessed the shooting and knows both men was also questioned and released.

Anthony James Mercier was sitting in his car with his fiancée when they saw the shooting take place.

“Guy came from over there, pulled out a gun and shot the other guy while he was getting in the back of his vehicle to try and putting groceries in,” Mercier said.

The suspect ran away before his fiancée called the police, Mercier said.

Other witnesses were exiting the store as the shooting happened.

“Been to Walmart a thousand times, and then you’re walking out one night just like you always do, and there’s shots,” witness Charlie Martin said. “It’s not something that normally happens in Scarborough.”

Police stayed on the scene until early Saturday morning and will conduct more interviews.