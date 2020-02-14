UMaine women look to extend win streak Saturday at Albany

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

• February 14, 2020 4:02 pm

Women’s college basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: 5 p.m. Saturday, SEFCU Arena, Albany, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 12-14 (8-4 America East), Albany 9-15 (5-6)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 24-19, UMaine 60-49 on 1/11/20

Key players: Maine — 5-6 G Dor Saar (12 points, 4.8 assists per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (12 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2 apg, 1.7 steals), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (11.6 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.5 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (9.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.5 ppg), 5-11 G Anna Kahelin (3.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg); Albany — 6-3 C Alexi Schecter (12.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.1 blocks), 5-2 G Kyara Frames (9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.5 spg), 6-2 F Amanda Kantzy (8.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.1 apg), 6-1 F Helene Haegerstrand (7.8 ppg, 3.9 ppg), 1.4 apg), 5-6 G Khepera Stokes (5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.4 spg), 5-9 G Patricia Conroy (4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine has won the last five games between the two including the 60-49 victory last month which saw Saar and Carroll each pour in 21 points. UMaine leads the league in 3-pointers with 7.8 per game while Albany is the best team in the league at defending the three, limiting opponents to a 26.2 percent success rate. UMaine is coming off a win over UMass Lowell in which it nailed 15 3-pointers. UMaine has won four in a row and is averaging 72.8 ppg. Albany has the league’s second-best scoring defense, surrendering just 57.2 ppg. Albany is 2-2 in its last four games. UMaine and Albany have captured the last eight league tournament titles with UMaine winning the last two after Albany’s six-year dominance. It is Albany’s Pink Game for cancer awareness.