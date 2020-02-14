UMaine men’s basketball team to host Albany on Sunday

Jessica Hill | AP Jessica Hill | AP

• February 14, 2020 4:00 pm

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. ALBANY

Time, site: 1 p.m. Sunday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 7-18 (3-8 America East), UAlbany 13-12 (6-4)

Series: UAlbany leads 25-14, UAlbany 76-70 on 1/11/20

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game, .489 field-goal percentage), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (14.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.9 apg, .828 free-throw percentage), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg); UAlbany: 6-1 G Ahmad Clark (16.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.8 apg), 6-3 G Cameron Healy (15.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg), 6-6 G-F Malachi de Sousa (7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg), 6-5 G-F Trey Hutcheson (7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine returns home after three straight road games in sole possession of the eighth and final America East playoff slot with five regular-season games remaining. The Black Bears are one game ahead of last-place Binghamton (2-9 in AE) and have defeated the Bearcats in both of their meetings this winter. UAlbany is in fourth place, one-half game behind third-place Hartford (7-4) after a loss to the Hawks on Wednesday and is two games ahead of fifth-place New Hampshire and Maryland Baltimore County, both 4-6 in league play. Fleming now has 1,351 career points, one behind Skip Chappelle for ninth place on UMaine’s career scoring list. The former Oxford Hills standout also is among only six players in program history with more than 1,300 career points and 650 rebounds. Others in that club are Bob Warner, Rufus Harris, Jeff Cross, Francois Bouchard and assistant coach Kevin Reed. Healy’s availability in Sunday’s game is in question as he injured his left hip in a Feb. 5 game against Binghamton. Healy ranks 10th among NCAA Division I free-throw shooters at 90.7 percent. UMaine returns to the road for a Feb. 22 game at second-place Stony Brook.