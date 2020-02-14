UMaine faces UConn in weekend matchup

Micky Bedell | BDN Micky Bedell | BDN

• February 14, 2020 1:00 am

Men’s college hockey

No. 17 MAINE vs. UCONN

Time, site: Friday, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 15-9-4 (9-7-2 Hockey East), UConn 11-12-4 (8-7-2)

Series, last meeting: 5-5-4, UConn 3-2 on 1/15/20

Key players, Maine: LW Mitch Fossier (7 goals, 28 assists), C Tim Doherty (13 & 18), RW Eduards Tralmaks (13 & 14), RW Adam Dawe (8 & 10), D Veli-Matti Tiuraneimi (2 & 6), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 7), G Jeremy Swayman (15-9-4, 2.27 goals-against average, .933 save percentage); UConn: LW Vladislav Firstov (11 & 11), C Ruslan Ishakov (9 & 11), C Jachym Kondelik (8 & 12), RW Jonny Evans (8 & 9), D Wyatt Newpower (3 & 14), C Benjamin Freeman (4 & 12), G Toma Vomacka (11-12-3, 3.40, .894)

Game notes: UMaine has won five in a row and is riding a 15-game unbeaten streak at Alfond Arena dating back to last season (13-0-2). UConn has won four of its past six but hasn’t played since it swept UNH by identical 7-4 scores on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. UConn is 3-0-1 in its past four games against UMaine, and senior RW Alexander Payusov has scored at least one goal in all four. Freshman Firstov, who scored the game-winner in UConn’s 3-2 win over UMaine in Bridgeport, Connecticut, last month, is a second-round draft pick (42nd overall) of the Minnesota Wild. UConn has scored 24 goals in its past six games. Freeman, a 6-foot-5 freshman, is from Falmouth. The Huskies are 21st in the country among 60 teams in goals scored (3.04) but are 50th in goals-against (3.33) and 59th on the penalty kill (71.9 percent). UMaine will have to follow the blueprint it established in its 4-2 win over Northeastern last Friday night — finish checks all over the ice, establish its grinding forecheck and get to the net front. The Huskies have some skilled forwards, so UMaine also has to manage the puck smartly and not turn it over to supply UConn with transition opportunities. UConn is coached by former Bowdoin College hockey and football captain and Boston College hockey assistant Mike Cavanaugh.