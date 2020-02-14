Live Blog: Teams head to Bangor, Augusta and Portland for day 4 of the state basketball tourney

Updated:
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:52 pm
Sadie Garling has 10 points to lead Waterville. Trinity Montigny has scored 9 for Ellsworth
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:49 pm
Ellsworth gains a bit of traction in the second quarter, but Waterville leads the Class B quarterfinal 33-19 at halftime
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:46 pm
1:28 left first half at Cross Center, it’s Waterville girls 33, Ellsworth 17
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:41 pm
Wells advances with a 61-36 win right now Cape Elizabeth leads Spruce Mountain in the 1st 9-2! @ceathletics pic.twitter.com/2KOKEhbH3B
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) February 14, 2020
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:33 pm
Waterville girls controlling the tempo and the game against Ellsworth, leading 21-6 after one quarter at the Cross Center.
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:33 pm
No. 2 Gardiner now takes on No. 7 Medomak Valley in Class A North girls, and No. 2 Spruce Mountain faces off against No. 7 Cape Elizabeth in Class B South boys.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:29 pm
Waterville has extended its lead to 17-4 over the Ellsworth girls with 2:03 left first quarter of their B North quarterfinal
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:29 pm
Here are some highlights from the Skowhegan-Messalonskee game.
(Photos by Josh O’Donnell | BDN staff)
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:27 pm
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:23 pm
Purple Panthers are pressing full court and forcing a brisk tempo as a result
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:23 pm
4:41 left first quarter, Waterville girls lead Ellsworth 6-2
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:20 pm
Ernie Clark
February 14, 20205:18 pm
Jaycie Christopher’s 29 points leads No. 6 Skowhegan past No. 3 Messalonskee 57-40 in a Class A girls quarterfinal in Augusta.
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:17 pm
No. 6 Wells upsets No. 3 Lisbon 61-36.
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:15 pm
Skowhegan upsets Messalonskee 57-40 to move onto the A North girls semifinals.
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:14 pm
Presque Isle survives Winslow rally
(Photo by Linda Coan O’Kresik | BDN staff)
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:09 pm
Ellsworth is the No. 10 seed and advanced by knocking off rival Mount Desert Island in the prelims
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:08 pm
The Panthers made it to the semifinals last year, while the Eagles did not earn their way to the CIC
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20205:08 pm
No. 6 Skowhegan leads No. 3 Messalonskee 53-32.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20205:08 pm
Next up at the Cross Center is a Class B North girls quarterfinal matchup between No. 2 Waterville and No. 10 Ellsworth
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:55 pm
Presque Isle edges Winslow 53-46
Ernie Clark
February 14, 20204:54 pm
Upset alert, end 3Q, No. 6 Skowhegan girls lead No. 3 Messalonskee 41-30 in Class A North quarters.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:51 pm
33.4 seconds left at the Cross Center, Presque Isle girls lead WInslow 51-46 with a free throw pending for the Wildcats
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:50 pm
Boys B South QF Wells over Lisbon in the 3rd 42-23! @wellshsAD @AthleticsLisbon pic.twitter.com/HBTAJpB78X
— Dave Eid (@DaveEidWGME) February 14, 2020
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:48 pm
Wells leads Lisbon 42-23 in the third quarter of a B South boys quarterfinal
Ernie Clark
February 14, 20204:47 pm
Halftime at Augusta Civic Center, Class A North girls quarterfinal, No. 6 Skowhegan leads No. 3 Messalonskee 29-19.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:47 pm
The Wildcats led by as many as 22 points (44-22) at one point
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:46 pm
1:07 left. PI girls cling to a 50-46 lead over Winslow
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:44 pm
At the beginning of the third quarter, Wells has the lead over Lisbon 36-21.
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:44 pm
Presque Isle leading by six with 2:08 to go
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:36 pm
Winslow cuts lead to 45-39
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:36 pm
Watch out! Winslow has sliced the deficit to 45-39 against Presque Isle with 5:48 remaining
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:32 pm
Skowhegan 29, Messalonskee 19 at the half. Jaycie Christopher with 12 points, Emma Duffy with 11 for Skowhegan. Gabrielle Wener with 14 for Messo, including all 12 of team's 2Q points. #mesports #VarsityMaine #Tourney20
— Drew Bonifant (@dbonifantMTM) February 14, 2020
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:32 pm
At halftime, Skowhegan leads Messalonskee 29-19.
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:32 pm
Presque Isle leads Winslow 45-32 after three
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:32 pm
Behind 16 points from Caleb Corey (4 3s), @wellshsAD has 30-21 halftime lead over Lisbon. Pretty solid half of hoop. Greyhounds' 1,000 pt scorer Douglass held to 2. #VarsityMaine
— Steve Craig (@SteveCCraig) February 14, 2020
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:31 pm
We’re through three quarters at the Cross Center. Presque Isle girls lead Winslow 45-32 in a Class B North quarterfinal
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:28 pm
At halftime, Wells leads Lisbon 30-21 in Class B South boys quarterfinal matchup.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:19 pm
Tourney 2020 underway here in Augusta: Skowhegan girls lead Messalonskee after 15-7 the first quarter #mesports pic.twitter.com/7qEAYuIV4k
— John Wagoner (@jwagonersports) February 14, 2020
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:17 pm
At the end of the first, Skowhegan leads Messalonskee 15-7.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:15 pm
End of one quarter No. 6 Wells 13 No. 3 Lisbon 10. Greyhounds without sophomore forward Ring Ring, who is on bench in street clothes #VarsityMaine #mesports
— Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) February 14, 2020
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:15 pm
After the first quarter, Wells leads Lisbon 13-10.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:13 pm
And some drama from the Unified basketball ranks!
MUST WATCH: Oxford Hills Unified Basketball player hits buzzer beater, chaos ensues https://t.co/znRCidOfEV via @newscentermaine
— dianne slicer (@dslicer68) February 14, 2020
Pete Warner
February 14, 20204:12 pm
Lots of 3-pointers in the first half between PI and Winslow. Many missed the mark. Also quite a few fouls, including a technical on Winslow coach Brenda Beckwith
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20204:08 pm
Presque Isle leading Winslow girls 32-20 at the half
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20204:01 pm
No. 3 Messalonskee is about to tip off against No. 6 Skowhegan in Class A North girls. And No. 3 Lisbon faces off against No. 6 Wells in Class B South boys.
Larry Mahoney
February 14, 20203:49 pm
Presque Isle girls lead Winslow 16-11 after one
Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:46 pm
Pretty good scoring clip here so far. PI leads Winslow 16-11, still 2 1/2 left in the first quarter
Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:38 pm
Two Faith Sjoberg 3-pointers help stake PI to an 8-0 lead over the Winslow girls
Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:29 pm
Winslow coach Brenda Beckwith is rocking the shorts for the game today!
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20203:29 pm
Presque Isle and Winslow girls getting ready to get this party started.#mesports pic.twitter.com/bm6fwuujHK
— Eastern Maine Sports (@EasternMESports) February 14, 2020
Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:25 pm
Presque Isle and Winslow get things started at the Cross Center with a 3:30 Class B quarterfinal girls matchup.
Pete Warner
February 14, 20203:24 pm
County fans say it’s colder in Bangor than up north today, but lots of them are warming up here inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
Natalie Williams
February 14, 20203:24 pm
In about 5 minutes, No. 3 Presque Isle faces off against No. 6 Winslow to start today’s play. Check out today’s schedule, results so far and the brackets to spot your fave teams.
Follow along here for the latest scores, updates and more this afternoon.
Comments