February 14, 2020
Feds award Portland jetport $4.5 million for improvements

CBS 13 | WGME
The Portland International Jetport in Portland.
The Associated Press

The federal government is providing nearly $4.5 million for improvements at Maine’s largest airport.

The Portland International Jetport has been awarded the money to construct a taxiway to provide runway access, Republican Sen. Susan Collins said. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Airport Improvement Program.

Collins said the airport is “an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation.” The funding will help enhance safety and efficiency at the airport, she said.

 

Comments

