Authorities looking for 12-year-old Levant boy with autism

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 14, 2020 2:50 pm

Authorities are looking for a 12-year-old boy with autism who has been missing from his Levant home since midday Friday.

Isaiah Farrington was last seen on Horseback Road in Levant by a bus driver at 12:30 p.m. Friday. His dad saw him at their Balsam Lane home two hours before that.

The Maine State Police, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Warden Service are searching for Farrington in Levant, aided by police dogs.

Farrington is 100 pounds, 5 feet, 2 inches with dyed red hair and blue eyes. He is sensitive to bright lights and sound, but is high-functioning, verbal and will respond to his name, according to a news release from the state police. Farrington will run away if he is chased.

He was seen wearing Nike shoes, sweatpants, and red and black glasses. He has a scar on his arm from a cut.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.