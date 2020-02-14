Malfunctioning toaster starts deadly fire in Vassalboro

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 14, 2020 6:36 am

A man died after a malfunctioning toaster started a Thursday afternoon fire in Vassalboro.

The fire at the single-story Hussey Hill Road home was discovered when the man’s mother returned home from work, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police Lt. Scott Ireland, who lived nearby, pulled the man from the home, but efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful, McCausland said.

Ireland was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, McCausland said. He said the victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

McCausland said investigators determined a toaster in the kitchen malfunctioned and started the blaze.