Live blog: 8 teams compete on 3rd day of state basketball tourney

Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:28 pm
That’s it for tonight. Get all the Tourney Time info you need here. We’ll see you tomorrow.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:20 pm
Gorham slips past Noble with a 59-56 win.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:18 pm
With 18.6 left and a time out, Gorham leads Noble 58-56. Noble has the ball.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:14 pm
With less than a minute left, Gorham gets a slight lead over Noble 57-56.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:14 pm
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:11 pm
Thornton Academy prevails over Noble 81-64.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:10 pm
With 1:42 left in the fourth quarter, Noble still leads Gorham 54-53.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:09 pm
With 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Noble gets the lead over Gorham 54-53.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:05 pm
Gorham leads Noble 50-47.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:02 pm
With less than 5 minutes left in the fourth, Thornton Academy boys maintain their lead over Noble 69-42.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:55 pm
At the end of the third quarter, Gorham leads Noble 41-36.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:53 pm
At the end of the third, Thornton Academy leads Noble 66-37.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:45 pm
Gorham girls lead Noble 33-27 with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:41 pm
In the middle of the third quarter, Thornton Academy boys lead Noble 52-22.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:36 pm
Windham beats Cheverus 49-44.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:34 pm
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:30 pm
At halftime, Gorham leads Noble 26-18.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:29 pm
At halftime, Thornton Academy leads Noble 50-20.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:27 pm
Cheverus and Windham are all tied up 43-43 with 1:36 to go.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:24 pm
Sanford defeats Massabesic 52-45 in the Class AA south girls quarterfinal matchup.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:22 pm
Thornton Academy leads Noble 38-11 in the middle of the second quarter.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:14 pm
At the end of the first quarter, Noble leads Gorham 7-5.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:14 pm
At the end of the first quarter, Thornton Academy leads Noble 27-10.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:13 pm
At the beginning of the fourth, Cheverus continues its slight lead against Windham with 35-34.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:11 pm
At the end of the third quarter, Cheverus leads Windham 33-32.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:08 pm
Coming to Bangor for the tournament tomorrow? Here’s your guide to all the family-friendly eating, shopping and playing you can do while you’re visiting the Queen City.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:06 pm
At the end of the third quarter, Sanford Leads Massabesic 41-35 in the Class AA south girls quarterfinal.
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:04 pm
Thornton Academy leads Noble 3-0 in the first quarter of Class AA south boys. Watch the game live here.
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:57 pm
The final two games of the night are about to tip off. Thornton Academy boys take on Nobel, and the Gorham girls also play Nobel.
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:43 pm
AA South: Massabesic is beating Sanford 31-30 at halftime
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:41 pm
AA North: Cheverus leads Windham 22-21 at the half
Natalie Williams
February 13, 20206:31 pm
See where your team stands in the 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament bracket.
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:30 pm
After one quarter, fifth-ranked Windham leads No. 4 Cheverus, 10-9. Stags already have seven fouls and are 0-7 on 3-pointers.#VarsityMaine
— Michael Hoffer (@foresports) February 13, 2020
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:22 pm
Massabesic is beating Sanford 14-13 at the end of one in a close AA South girls game
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:21 pm
At the end of the first quarter, Cheverus trails Windham 10-9 in AA North quarterfinal
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:12 pm
Here’s how to get photos from the 2020 tournament https://bangordailynews.com/2020/02/13/sports/tourney-time/2020-basketball-tournament-photos/
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:09 pm
Watch the Cheverus v. Windham girls play live here! https://www.pscp.tv/ccims11/1mnxeQBYZnWxX?t=28m46s
Ali Tobey
February 13, 20205:55 pm
Day three tourney action begins with Cheverus girls hosting Windham in AA North and Sanford at Massabesic in AA South girls. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
