Tourney Time
February 14, 2020
Tourney Time Latest News | Basketball Brackets | Bangor Metro | 'Sanctuary Cities' | Today's Paper
Tourney Time

Live blog: 8 teams compete on 3rd day of state basketball tourney

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Scarborough High School's Julia Freeman brings the ball down the court with Gorham High School defenders Courtney Brent (center) and Olivia Michaud in pursuit at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland during the girls Class AA South basketball semifinals in 2019.
BDN Sports
Updated:


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:28 pm

That’s it for tonight. Get all the Tourney Time info you need here. We’ll see you tomorrow. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:24 pm

Gorham girls take down Noble in AA South quarterfinal


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:20 pm

Gorham slips past Noble with a 59-56 win. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:18 pm

With 18.6 left and a time out, Gorham leads Noble 58-56. Noble has the ball.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:14 pm

With less than a minute left, Gorham gets a slight lead over Noble 57-56. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:14 pm

Thornton Academy boys beat Nobel to advance to AA South semis


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:11 pm

Thornton Academy prevails over Noble 81-64.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:10 pm

With 1:42 left in the fourth quarter, Noble still leads Gorham 54-53.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:09 pm

With 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, Noble gets the lead over Gorham 54-53.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:05 pm

Gorham leads Noble 50-47. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20208:02 pm

With less than 5 minutes left in the fourth, Thornton Academy boys maintain their lead over Noble 69-42. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:55 pm

At the end of the third quarter, Gorham leads Noble 41-36.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:53 pm

At the end of the third, Thornton Academy leads Noble 66-37.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:45 pm

Gorham girls lead Noble 33-27 with just under 5 minutes left in the third quarter. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:41 pm

In the middle of the third quarter, Thornton Academy boys lead Noble 52-22. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:39 pm

Windham girls top Cheverus in AA North quarterfinal


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:36 pm

Windham beats Cheverus 49-44. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:34 pm

Windham leads Cheverus 46-44 with just 16.7 left.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:30 pm

At halftime, Gorham leads Noble 26-18. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:29 pm

At halftime, Thornton Academy leads Noble 50-20. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:29 pm

Sanford girls upset Massabesic in AA South quarterfinal


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:27 pm

Cheverus and Windham are all tied up 43-43 with 1:36 to go.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:24 pm

Sanford defeats Massabesic 52-45 in the Class AA south girls quarterfinal matchup. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:22 pm

Thornton Academy leads Noble 38-11 in the middle of the second quarter.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:14 pm

At the end of the first quarter, Noble leads Gorham 7-5.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:14 pm

At the end of the first quarter, Thornton Academy leads Noble 27-10. 


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:13 pm

At the beginning of the fourth, Cheverus continues its slight lead against Windham with 35-34.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:11 pm

At the end of the third quarter, Cheverus leads Windham 33-32.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:08 pm

Coming to Bangor for the tournament tomorrow? Here’s your guide to all the family-friendly eating, shopping and playing you can do while you’re visiting the Queen City.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:06 pm

At the end of the third quarter, Sanford Leads Massabesic 41-35 in the Class AA south girls quarterfinal.


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20207:04 pm

Thornton Academy leads Noble 3-0 in the first quarter of Class AA south boys. Watch the game live here. 


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:57 pm

The final two games of the night are about to tip off. Thornton Academy boys take on Nobel, and the Gorham girls also play Nobel.


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:43 pm

AA South: Massabesic is beating Sanford 31-30 at halftime 


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:41 pm

AA North: Cheverus leads Windham 22-21 at the half


Natalie Williams
February 13, 20206:31 pm

See where your team stands in the 2020 Maine high school basketball tournament bracket. 


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:30 pm


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:22 pm

Massabesic is beating Sanford 14-13 at the end of one in a close AA South girls game


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:21 pm

At the end of the first quarter, Cheverus trails Windham 10-9 in AA North quarterfinal 


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:12 pm

Here’s how to get photos from the 2020 tournament   https://bangordailynews.com/2020/02/13/sports/tourney-time/2020-basketball-tournament-photos/


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20206:09 pm

Watch the Cheverus v. Windham girls play live here! https://www.pscp.tv/ccims11/1mnxeQBYZnWxX?t=28m46s


Ali Tobey
February 13, 20205:55 pm

Day three tourney action begins with Cheverus girls hosting Windham in AA North and Sanford at Massabesic in AA South girls. Tip off is at 6 p.m.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like