Man hospitalized after hatchet attack in Lewiston

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 13, 2020 6:10 pm

A man found bleeding with gash wounds from a hatchet was hospitalized Thursday after police were called to a fight in an apartment building at 259 Sabattus St. in Lewiston around 1 p.m.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital to have the cuts stitched, the Sun Journal reported.

The newspaper said police were still investigating the incident. No charges had been filed with the District Attorney’s office by 4 p.m. Police and the district attorney were not available for comment late in the day.

“There was some kind of argument that took place between the second and third floor tenant,” Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre told the Sun Journal. “Some injuries were sustained, and there was a hatchet involved, or said to have been involved.”

St. Pierre said his detectives were getting “limited cooperation” from those involved in the altercation.

Witnesses said the man with the hatchet also smashed windows in a vehicle outside the apartment.