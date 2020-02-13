Hermon woman allegedly stole diamond ring while cleaning home

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

Bangor police charged a Hermon woman with theft on Thursday for allegedly stealing jewelry, including a diamond ring worth more than $15,000, while cleaning a Bangor home.

The arrest of Cynthia Daigle, 35, came two days after the homeowner reported that some jewelry items had gone missing from her home after she hired Daigle’s cleaning service for the first time, according to Detective Lt. Brent Beaulieu of the Bangor police.

Bangor police detective searched Daigle’s home Thursday afternoon, arrested her for theft soon after and took her to Penobscot County Jail.

The charge is a Class C felony punishable by up to five years of prison and $5,000 in fines.

Daigle was advertising her cleaning business on Facebook as Cynthia’s Cleaning Service.

Bangor police have encouraged others who have hired Daigle’s service and found items missing from their home to contact their local police department.