Take your sweetie for a night on the town this Valentine’s Day weekend

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• February 13, 2020 10:00 am

On Saturday night in Bangor, there’s a new wave/gothic-themed dance party at Queen City Cinema Club hosted by Absolution:Bangor, the Wicked Divas Broadway showcase is at the Gracie Theatre at Husson, roots band Cold Chocolate is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, jam band Smoked Salmon is at Paddy Murphy’s, and in Orono, there’s a drag show and dance party at the Common Loon Pub. On Sunday, the Septura Brass Quartet plays at 3 p.m. at Minsky Recital Hall on the UMaine campus.

This weekend marks the kickoff of the annual Maine Basketball Tournament games at the Cross Insurance Center, with classes B, C and D competing in Bangor. The Tourneys have a large and rabid fanbase in Maine, so expect Bangor to be overrun with hoops fans this week!

Whether you love it or loathe it, there are lots of fun Valentine’s Day events this Friday, for couples, for singles, for families and more. There are dances all over Maine on Friday night, ranging in venue and style from the fabulous indie rock by Beach Trash at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth, to funk band The Right Track at the Crosby Center in Belfast. In Blue Hill, Sandy’s Cafe continues its Friday night dinner and music series with local singer and actress Christie Robinson (dinner 4:30-6:30, show at 7). In Bangor, you can wow your sweetie with the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Valentine Cabaret, featuring the music of Edith Piaf, at 8 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange. And organizations such as Bangor Parks & Rec, the Old Town-Orono YMCA and Waldo County YMCA are offering highly affordable child care for the evening, so parents can enjoy a child-free night out.

In movie theaters this weekend, the video game adaptation that we’re pretty sure nobody asked for, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” hits screens. On TV, there’s Hulu’s series adaptation of the movie and book “High Fidelity,” and there are new seasons of “Narcos” and “Outlander” as well.