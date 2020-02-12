Withers, Mitchell carry UMass Lowell past UMaine men

Tyler Neville | UMaine athletics Tyler Neville | UMaine athletics

• February 12, 2020 10:29 pm

LOWELL, Mass. — Connor Withers scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds as UMass Lowell beat the University of Maine 71-63 in an America East men’s basketball game on Wednesday night.

Ron Mitchell had 16 points and eight rebounds for UMass Lowell (10-16, 4-7 America East). Allin Blunt added 12 points and Obadiah Noel 11 as the River Hawks outscored Maine 9-3 over the final 2:53.

Christian Lutete, who came in averaging an America East-leading 19.9 points per game, had nine for the River Hawks, hitting 1-for-7 from distance.

Sergio El Darwich had 13 points to lead the Black Bears (7-18, 3-8). Andrew Fleming added 12 points and nine rebounds.

El Darwich earned National Mid-Major Player of the Week honors after leading Maine to a 2-0 mark with a 31-point, 9.5-assist average last week. His parents recently had traveled from Lebanon to see him play for the first time in more than five years.

The River Hawks evened the season series against the Black Bears with the win. UMaine defeated UMass Lowell 104-98 on Jan. 15.

UMaine matches up against Albany at home on Sunday.