UMaine women’s basketball team gets second shot at UMass Lowell

Peter Buehner | BDN Peter Buehner | BDN

• February 12, 2020 12:55 am

Women’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 11-14 overall (7-4 America East), UMass Lowell 12-12 (8-3)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 12-1, UML 66-57 on 1/15/20

Key players, Maine: 5-5 G Dor Saar (12.1 points, 4.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game), 5-8 G Anne Simon (12.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.7 spg), 5-11 F Maeve Carroll (11.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 2.4 apg), 5-4 G Maddy McVicar (8.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 5-9 G Kelly Fogarty (7.2 ppg); UML: 5-8 G Kharis Idom (10.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 spg), 5-6 G Jaliena Sanchez (9.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.8 spg), 6-1 F Denise Solis (8.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 5-7 G Shamyjha Price (5.7 ppg), 5-11 F Brianne Stiers (4.6 ppg, 5.5 rpg)

Game notes: This is a must-win for UMaine if the Black Bears are to entertain hopes of finishing second behind Stony Brook, which is 11-0 in the conference and has all but locked up the regular-season title. UML is second and UMaine is third with Binghamton at 5-5. The River Hawks are without injured senior guard Ren’Cia Rolling, their leading scorer (11.6 ppg), who suffered a season-ending knee injury Jan. 25 against Vermont. UML beat UMaine 66-57 on Jan. 15 for the first time in 13 games all time. The River Hawks put four players in double figures. UMass Lowell has lost two in a row and three of its past four. UMaine has won three straight. UMass Lowell averages 18.5 turnovers per game but forces 18.7, so UMaine will have to do a good job protecting the ball. Carroll is the league’s reigning Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3 assists.