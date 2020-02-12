UMaine men’s basketball team seeks season sweep at UMass Lowell

Andrew Shurtleff | AP Andrew Shurtleff | AP

• February 12, 2020 12:55 am

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. UMASS LOWELL

Time, site: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Tsongas Center, Lowell, Massachusetts

Records: UMaine 6-17 (3-7 America East), UMass Lowell 9-16 (3-7)

Series: UMass Lowell leads 10-5, UMaine 104-98 (OT) on 1/15/20

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (15.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (14.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.7 steals per game, .828 free-throw percentage), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.6 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg); UMass Lowell: 6-5 G Christian Lutete (19.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg), 6-4 G Obadiah Noel (18.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 2.8 apg), 6-3 G Ron Mitchell (8.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg) 6-7 G-F Josh Gantz (8.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine shoots for its second two-game America East winning streak of the winter season. It has a chance to move up to sixth in the conference standings with a win over UMass Lowell, which shares seventh place with the Black Bears. UMaine has had some noticeable individual performances against UML during the past two years. The Black Bears won the earlier meeting this winter against the River Hawks behind El Darwich, who erupted for 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds en route to being named AE Player of the Week. When these teams met in Massachusetts last winter, Fleming tied an America East record with 18 field goals while shooting 18-of-20 from the field — the first time in 20 years that an NCAA Division I player shot 90 percent from the field while taking at least 20 attempts. Fleming finished the game with 38 points, eight rebounds and four steals during UMaine’s 78-59 victory. UMaine returns home to host third-place UAlbany (13-11, 6-3 AE) at 1 p.m. Sunday.