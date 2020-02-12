York
February 12, 2020
Berwick man allegedly stabbed woman to death at Timberland headquarters in NH

Dreamstime | TNS
The Associated Press

STRATHAM, New Hampshire — New Hampshire authorities said a woman who was killed at the company headquarters of Timberland was stabbed.

The attorney general’s office also identified the woman as Catherine Heppner, 46, of Exeter.

Robert Pavao, 20, of Berwick, Maine, was arrested and charged Sunday with two counts of second-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities said Pavao was a security guard at the business headquarters in Stratham and had worked there for four months. They said he had no relationship with Heppner.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Timberland issued a statement Tuesday stating the company lost “a beloved member of the Timberland community, Cassie Heppner, to a senseless act of violence.”

“Cassie was truly one-of-a-kind, and her passing leaves a void that will never be filled,” said Leslie Grundy, spokeswoman for Timberland. “We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones, and ask that you please respect the family’s request for privacy during this difficult time.”

 

