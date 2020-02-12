West Bath woman’s car strikes tractor trailer hauling U.S. Mail in Littleton

Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Photo courtesy of Maine State Police

• February 12, 2020 1:09 pm

LITTLETON, Maine — A 34-year-old West Bath woman was charged with failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle following a two-car collision on U.S. Route 1 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Morgan Fields was southbound in a 2009 Toyota Camry on U.S. Route 1 in Littleton when she reportedly reached for something inside her vehicle, Sgt. Josh Haines of the Maine State Police Troop F division said. This action, police said, caused her vehicle to stray across the centerline and into the northbound lane.

At that time, Charles Michaud, 58, of Caribou was traveling north in a 2010 International tractor trailer hauling a load of U.S. Mail when Fields’ vehicle crossed into his lane, police said.

Fields swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but struck the back side of Michaud’s trailer, spinning in the roadway before coming to a rest in a snowbank on the northbound lane.

Police also cited speed as a factor.

There were no injuries. Field’s Camry received extensive front-end damage to the passenger side and had to be towed from the scene. Michaud’s tractor trailer, which is owned by Carmichael Transport INC of Bangor, had disabling damage to the trailer and was also towed from the scene.