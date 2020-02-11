Politics
February 11, 2020
Maine might shield marijuana trade info from public

In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, a man prunes a marijuana plant that he is growing indoors in Portland.
The Associated Press

Maine lawmakers are going to consider a proposal from state regulators to exempt trade secrets, security and operating procedures provided to the state by marijuana business from its public records law.

The state legalized recreational marijuana via a public vote in 2016, and the first legal marijuana businesses are expected to open this spring. The new proposal to conceal industry information from public records is from the state’s Office of Marijuana Policy, which has shepherded rules and regulations about legalization.

State regulators believe the exemptions would protect proprietary information, such as the recipe for an edible marijuana product, from landing in the lap of competitors, the Portland Press Herald reports. Marijuana office spokesman David Heidrich said the Legislature will be tasked with determining “whether the benefits of exemption outweigh the inability for public review.”

 

Comments

