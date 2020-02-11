How well do you know Maine’s high school basketball history?

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• February 11, 2020 8:00 am

Basketball fans from around the state will descend upon Bangor, Augusta and Portland this week for the start of the annual Maine Basketball tournament, which kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 11 with preliminary and quarterfinal games. What do you know about the history of Maine high school basketball? Try our quiz and test yourself. Thanks to the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame for of all the helpful facts!

Stumped? You can find the answers to this week’s trivia questions in the comments section.

