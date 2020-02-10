New England
February 10, 2020
New England Latest News | CMP Corridor | Bangor Metro | Tote Road Shagamaw | Today's Paper
New England

Intoxicated snowmobiler crashes into ice fishing shack on Lake Winnipesaukee, wardens say

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Man walking back to his snowmobile in Hermon, Maine.
By CBS 13

MEREDITH, NH — An intoxicated snowmobiler crashed into an ice fishing shack on Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday, according to The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Two adults were in the ice shack when the snowmobile struck the side of the building at a high rate of speed around 9:10 p.m., Wardens said.

Both people inside the shack at the time of the crash were not hurt. However, the snowmobile and shack both sustained major damage, according to wardens.

The operator of the snowmobile, Peter Gosselin, of Goffstown, NH, was arrested by the Meredith Police Department for driving while intoxicated and operating after suspension.

Wardens said the ice shack did have the required reflective material on all four sides and had an exterior light illuminated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like