Intoxicated snowmobiler crashes into ice fishing shack on Lake Winnipesaukee, wardens say

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

• February 10, 2020 4:50 pm

MEREDITH, NH — An intoxicated snowmobiler crashed into an ice fishing shack on Lake Winnipesaukee on Friday, according to The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Two adults were in the ice shack when the snowmobile struck the side of the building at a high rate of speed around 9:10 p.m., Wardens said.

Both people inside the shack at the time of the crash were not hurt. However, the snowmobile and shack both sustained major damage, according to wardens.

The operator of the snowmobile, Peter Gosselin, of Goffstown, NH, was arrested by the Meredith Police Department for driving while intoxicated and operating after suspension.

Wardens said the ice shack did have the required reflective material on all four sides and had an exterior light illuminated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.