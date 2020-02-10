Massive fire destroys 3 Rumford apartment buildings

Taylor Gleason | CBS 13 Taylor Gleason | CBS 13

• February 10, 2020 7:20 am

Three apartment buildings were destroyed and several people hurt in Rumford after a massive fire Sunday night.

The fire began about 11:07 p.m. at a Hancock Street apartment building, where a woman was trapped in a first-floor unit, according to Rumford police.

Officers arrived and began evacuating residents inside the building. They were quickly forced back by intense heat and smoke as the building was engulfed in flames, Rumford police said.

A neighboring building then caught fire, trapping people inside, according to Rumford police. One man jumped from the building, and officers instructed two women on the third floor to jump as well when rescuers were unable to reach them.

A third apartment building also went up in flames. Police said all three buildings are a total loss.

Six people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and injuries from jumping from the second building. The Rumford fire chief said three of those people are in critical condition.

The fire chief adds that the area remains unsafe, and that the buildings may continue to collapse.

The Maine fire marshal’s office and Rumford Police Department are investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is helping victims displaced by the fire.