Penobscot Narrows Bridge reopens after closure due to falling ice

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 10, 2020 10:20 am

Updated: February 10, 2020 10:25 am

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge has reopened after it closed to vehicle traffic for less than an hour on Monday morning because of falling ice.

The Maine Department of Transportation reopened the bridge once the ice fell off, reducing the risk to bridge traffic, spokesman Paul Merrill said.

The suspension bridge takes Route 1 traffic over the Penobscot River between Verona Island and Prospect.

As ice formed on the bridge warms, it can slide off in sheets and fall onto the bridge deck, according to the Transportation Department.