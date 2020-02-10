Hancock
February 10, 2020
Hancock

Jackson Laboratory gets federal funding boost for genetics research

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
The Associated Press

The federal government has awarded about $2.8 million to a Maine science lab for projects that will focus on genetics.

The National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health have awarded the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor. The biggest piece of the money is a more than $1.2 million award for a project designed to develop clinical tests for identifying patients with genetic mechanisms of infertility.

That piece of the grant will also support educational activities that will create new evolutionary genomics education and research opportunities in Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King said.

More than $1.1 million of the grant will support the lab’s Mutant Mouse Resource and Research Center. About $400,000 will be applied to a project involving stem cells and breast cancer.

 

Comments

