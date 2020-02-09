Mt. Ararat-Brunswick wins Class A North wrestling title

• February 9, 2020 11:54 am

Defending state champion Mt. Ararat-Brunswick crowned four individual titlists Saturday while winning the Class A North wrestling crown at Oxford Hills High School in South Paris.

The cooperative entry, which a week earlier won the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A title, scored 170 points to eclipse runner-up Camden Hills of Rockport, which finished with 156.5 points.

Skowhegan (129), Cony of Augusta (119) and Oxford Hills (117.5) completed the top five in the 18-team field.

Nokomis of Newport was next with 106 points, followed by Windham/Gray-New Gloucester (87), Mt. Blue of Farmington (66.5), Erskine Academy of South China (65), Morse of Bath (63), Hermon (20), Gardiner (18), Bangor (10), Messalonskee of Oakland (10), Lawrence of Fairfield (6), Hall-Dale of Farmingdale (6), Greely of Cumberland Center (3) and Wiscasset (no score).

Individual champions from Mt. Ararat-Brunswick were Shea Farrell at 132 pounds, Spencer LeClair (138), Caden Kowalsky (145) and Ben Laurence (170).

Other weight-class winners were Julian Henderson (106), Eric Andrews (113) and Ian Henderson (152), all of Camden Hills; Aiden Clark (120) and Hunter McEwen of Skowhegan; Aaron Lettre (195) and Mohammad Aljendi (285) of Cony, Dillon Worster (182) and Jeffrey Worster (220) of Oxford Hills, and Calvin Peck (126) of Nokomis.

The Class A state championships will be held Saturday at Sanford High School.