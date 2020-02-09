Bangor sweeps large-school titles at regional track championships

John Holyoke | BDN John Holyoke | BDN

• February 9, 2020 1:54 pm

Bangor High School swept the large-school titles, while the Ellsworth boys and Bucksport girls were the small-school winners during Saturday night’s Eastern Maine Indoor Track League-Penobscot Valley Conference Track and Field Championships held at the University of Maine’s New Balance Fieldhouse in Orono.

Juniors Gordon Doore and Andrew Munroe were the catalysts for the Bangor boys, winning three events each to share the meet’s Outstanding Performer award.

Doore won the 800 in 2 minutes, 3.67 seconds, and completed the distance triple with victories in the mile (4:37.00) and two-mile (10:25.39). It didn’t come without drama as he outperformed Abbott Valentine of Hampden Academy by sixth-hundredths of a second.

Munroe was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles (8.55), the 400 meters (53.25) and the long jump (20 feet, 5 1/2 inches).

The Rams scored 106 points to outdistance Hampden Academy (80) and Old Town (79). Mount Desert Island (55), Brewer (53) and Hermon (47) rounded out the field.

The Bangor girls were paced by victories from freshman Anna Connors in the 55 meters (7.46), the 200 (26.39) and the 400 (1:00.94).

The Rams garnered the team title with 145 points, while Brewer (99) and Hampden Academy (96) took second and third, respectively. Old Town (54), MDI (32) and Hermon (4) were the other large-school entries.

Among the small schools, the Ellsworth boys cruised to a comfortable victory, scoring 143 points. Orono was the runner-up with 90, followed by Central of Corinth (55), Bucksport (25) and John Bapst of Bangor (23).

Bangor Christian (20), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (20), Sumner of East Sullivan (16), Foxcroft Academy (14) and Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (3) rounded out the field.

Bucksport earned the EMITL-PVC girls small-school crown, outscoring Orono 112-102. Ellsworth placed third with 53 points, followed by Central (48) and John Bapst (41).

The rest of the scoring was George Stevens Academy (38), Narraguagus of Harrington (6), Piscataquis Community of Guilford (6), Sumner (4) and Mattanawcook Academy (1).

In the large-school division, the Bangor boys provide ample support for their triple winners. Tyler Reilly won the pole vault (11-0), Kyle Robbins placed third in the hurdles and fourth in the 200, Maxxwell Smith was third in the shot put, and the 4×800 relay took third.

Other individual champions included: Wayne Dorr of Old Town in the 55 meters (6.81), Sam Keblinsky of MDI in the 200 (23.98), Brewer’s Sean Neal in the shot put (53-11), Elijah Veilleux of Old Town in the triple jump (41-8 1/4) and Corbin Flewelling of Old Town in the high jump (5-10).

Hermon won the 4×800 relay (8:54.13) with Ian Meserve, Max Pottle, Dakota Clark and Dylan Fowler, while MDI took top honors in the 4×200 relay (1:38.13) with Ieuan Howell, Ben Freudig, Stephen Grierson and Keblinsky. Hermon’s team of Nathen Perley, Brayden Moses, Isaac Frost and Mason Smith won the 4×100 throwers relay (50.76).

In the large-school girls meet, the Bangor girls received a strong performance from Alyssa Elliott, who won the long jump (17-7 1/4) and triple jump (37-3) and was third in the 55-meter hurdles.

The Rams also picked up individual wins by Camden Lavoie in the shot put (39-3) and Naomi Noack in the pole vault (10-6), while the Rams 4×800 relay team of Sadie Harrow, Isabelle Fox, Anna MacDonald and Lydia Gilmore won in 10:26.74.

Hampden Academy’s Helen Shearer was an individual standout as she captured the mile (5:19.24), the two-mile (11:22.76) and the 800 (2:26.49) titles.

Morgan Honey of Brewer won the hurdles with a time of 8.94 seconds and Lilyann Geiser of Hampden claimed the high jump (5-0), while the 4×200 relay went to the Old Town quartet of Madyson Redding, Kayleigh Johnston, MacKenzie Austin and Eliza McPhee in 1:53.58.

The Hampden Academy squad of Augusta Flanagan, Alayna Thomas, Gabrielle Doucette and Sairah Damboise was victorious in the 4×100 throwers relay (1:01.01).

Among small-school girls, Bucksport’s pace-setters included Johanna Stiles, the victor in the 55 meters (7.70) and the 200 meters (28.12).

Other event winners included Addie Morrison in the 400 (1:04.52), shot put champion Ava Knowles (28-3 3/4) and high jump winner Victoria Watkins (4-6).

Eleanor Tyne of Orono earned two individual titles in the mile (5:44.13) and the 800 (2:28.17).

Paige Sawyer of Ellsworth won the 55 hurdles (9.67), George Stevens Academy’s Thea Crowley took the two mile (12:05.43) and Zoe Swanson of Orono claimed the long jump (15-2 3/4). Central’s Javona Philbrick won the triple jump (32-11), and Maggie Coutts of Orono cleared 9-0 to take the pole vault.

John Bapst won the 4×800 relay (11:43.76) with Olivia Messer, Amber Stokes, Audra Brooks and Leah Brooks and also was first in the 4×200 relay (1:57.17) behind Hannah Lamontagne, Tessa Hartley, Sherry Foster and Isabelle Angelo.

Ellsworth’s unit of Madison Alley, Marrisa Havey, Samantha Simmons and Taylor Richardson was first in the 4×100 throwers relay (1:02.91).

In the small-school boys competition, juniors Tulas Weaver and Beck Deeny each earned two gold medals to help set the tone for Ellsworth’s win.

Weaver won the 55 meters (6.82) and the 200 (23.91), while Deeny won the long jump (20-4) and the triple jump (42-4 1/4).

Jack Sandone clocked an 8.38 to take the hurdles, Logan Grass captured the shot put (36-3 1/2) and the Eagles also won the 4×100 throwers relay (55.02) with Logan Grass, John Allen, Thomas Hilton and Landon Roberts.

Liam Farrell of Orono was a double-event winner, besting the field in the mile (4:53.83) and the two mile (10:53.53), as was Aaron Bard of Bangor Christian in the high jump (5-10) and the pole vault (11-6).

Other event winners included Alfie Griffin of Central (400, 53.87) and Orono’s Patrick Tyne (800, 2:08.52).

The Orono squad of Eli Ewer, Farrell, Gabe Livengood and Tyne topped the field in the 4×800 relay (9:38.76), and the Red Riots’ 4×200 team of Trenton Ellis, Chris Clement, Henry Robertson and Tyne) won in 1:37.66.