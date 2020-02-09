Game wardens rescue Massachusetts man who fell 300 feet down Dixfield cliff

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• February 9, 2020 2:06 pm

A Massachusetts man who fell 300 feet down the face of a cliff in western Maine Saturday night was rescued by game wardens in subzero temperatures.

Robert Burns, 54, of Waltham was taken by LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston early Sunday morning for treatment of the injuries he suffered in the fall.

Burns and his nephew had driven his tracked ATV up Holt Hill in Dixfield on Saturday night, according to Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. Burns was looking over Bull Rock cliff at about 10:30 p.m. when he slipped and slid down its face, Latti said Sunday. His nephew called 911, and Maine game wardens responded to the hill top.

At first, Burns was unconscious, but eventually Warden Kris MacCabe heard his “muffled yells” for help, Latti said. MacCabe directed wardens Harry Weigman and Josh Smith to the hurt man’s location at the base of the cliff. He was lying in the snow, severely injured and fading in and out of consciousness, according to Latti.

Wardens loaded him into a sled and, with help from other first responders, carried him out to a waiting ambulance at about 2 a.m. Burns, who suffered head, leg and chest injuries in the fall, was then taken to a waiting helicopter, according to Latti.

Dixfield, Peru, Mexico and Rumford fire departments, Med-Care Ambulance, Dixfield Police Department, LifeFlight, Mahoosuc Search and Rescue and the Poodunck Snowmobile Club assisted in the rescue.