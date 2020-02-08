UMaine men’s basketball team looks to escape cellar at Binghamton

Jessica Hill | AP Jessica Hill | AP

• February 8, 2020 12:55 am

Men’s College Basketball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: 2 p.m. Saturday, Events Center, Vestal, New York

Records: UMaine 6-17 (2-7 America East), Binghamton 8-14 (2-7)

Series: UMaine 20-19, UMaine 86-63 on 1/19/20

Key players, Maine: 6-7 F Andrew Fleming (14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists per game), 6-4 G Sergio El Darwich (13.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.1 apg, 1.5 steals per game), 6-8 F Nedeljko Prijovic (9.0 ppg, 5.1 rpg), 6-8 F Vilgot Larsson (6.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg), 6-9 F Stephane Ingo (3.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.0 blocks per game); Binghamton: 6-0 G Sam Sessoms (17.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.5 spg), 6-3 G Brenton Mills (11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg), 6-6 F George Tinsley (11.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg), 6-8 F Pierre Sarr (9.2 ppg, 7.3 rpg)

Game notes: Eight of the nine teams in America East qualify for next month’s conference tournament, and the loser of this contest will be on the outside looking in with six league games remaining. UMaine has not won since defeating Binghamton three weeks ago, and the Black Bears are in search of their first road victory since a Dec. 7 nonconference decision at Central Connecticut State. UMaine suffered its fourth straight loss Wednesday at Vermont, and the team has averaged just 53 points per game during that stretch, down 7.3 ppg from its season average. Whether Fleming will be available against Binghamton is unknown after he missed the 77-52 loss to Vermont with a reported back injury. Binghamton fell 62-49 at UAlbany on Wednesday, the team’s third straight defeat. Like UMaine the Bearcats have struggled offensively, averaging 53 ppg in the past two outings. Binghamton is 6-4 at home, and UMaine is 1-12 on the road. UMaine visits UMass Lowell next Wednesday before hosting UAlbany on Feb. 16.