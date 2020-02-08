Wells, Noble win South wrestling crowns

Pixabay image | BDN Pixabay image | BDN

February 8, 2020

Three-time defending state champion Wells High School stormed to the Class B South wrestling championship at Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro on Saturday.

Wells finished the meet with 211.5 points, well ahead of second-place Mountain Valley of Rumford (123) and third-place Medomak Valley (119). Lisbon-Oak Hill finished fourth with 101 points, with York (98) rounding out the top five.

Other schools in the field were Dirigo of Dixfield (81), Madison (74), Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield (73) Fryeburg Academy (63), Mt. View of Thorndike (62), Oceanside of Rockland (54, Winslow (40), Monmouth Academy and Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (39 points each) and Richmond (12).

In the Class A meet at Massabesic High School in Waterboro, Noble of North Berwick crowned five individual champions en route to a convincing victory.

The Knights totaled 225.5 points, well ahead of runner-up Massabesic (160.5). Marshwood of South Berwick was a distant third with 103 points, just edging fourth-place Bonny Eagle of Standish (101). Portland-South Portland rounded out the top five in the 14-team field with 95 points, just ahead of sixth-place Cheverus of Portland (94.5).

Rounding out the team scoring were Kennebunk (88 points), Biddeford (82.5), Westbrook (72), Deering of Portland (45), Sanford (40.5), Sacopee Valley of South Hiram (30), Scarborough (28) and Falmouth (9.5).

In Class B, Wells won just three weight classes, Griffin Brickett at 106 pounds, Michel Ducharme at 120, and Jonah Porter at 195.

But the Warriors got seven other top-four finishes to secure the regional championship. Danny Marquis (113 pounds), Jacob Scott (126), Josh Burgess (132) and Xander Trofatter (160) each finished second in his weight class while Devin Chace (145) was third and Evan Cash (170), Devin Bickford (182) and Josiah Martinez added fourths for Wells.

Mountain Valley crowned two individual champions in Matt Miles (126 pounds) and Anthony Mazza (160).

Tyler Cox, the 170-pound champion, paced Medomak Valley’s third-place effort. Erik Benner (195) and Jake Gess (220) each placed second for the Panthers while Gavin Readinger (120) and Nolan Grubb (160) each finished third and Brady Carter (145) placed fourth.

Other individual champions were Carter Fogarty (113) of Oceanside, Jack Tibbetts (132) and Cameron Bourget (182) of Lisbon-Oak Hill. Cole Steeves (138) of MCI, Zachary Ward (145) and Mark Ward (152) of Mt. View, Will Orso (220) of York and Colton Carlow (285) of Dirigo.

The Class B state championships are scheduled for Feb. 15 at Fryeburg Academy.

In Class A, Noble got individual titles from Derek Cote (113 pounds), Joshua Cote (132), Sam Martel (145), Jacob Mulligan (182) and Blake Ouellette (220), while teammates Chris Pitcher (160) and Patrick Exel (285) finished second in their weight classes.

Massabesic was led by 160-pound champion Noah Hernandez and second-place finishers Garret Francoeur (132), Matt Pooler (152) and Sean Wakefield (182).

Other weight-division winners were Caden Frost (106), Chris Rankin (120) and Colby Frost (126), all of Bonny Eagle; Carsen Goodwin (138), Colby Isabelle) and Zachary Mercier (285), all of Marshwood; Henri Kuntz (170) of Westbrook and Sebastian Merrill (195) of Cheverus.