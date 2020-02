Unofficial Maine high school basketball tournament schedules

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

February 8, 2020 6:21 pm

Below are the schedules for the 2020 Maine Principals’ Association high school basketball tournaments for all classes. This information is based on the Heal Point standings available on Saturday, which are unofficial until verified by the MPA.

MPA Basketball Tournaments

BOYS

NORTH

Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12

Quarterfinals

At home court of higher seeds

Class AA

AA1: No. 6 Cheverus (4-13) at No. 3 Deering (13-5)

AA2: No. 7 Oxford Hills (4-14) at No. 2 Bangor (15-3)

AA3: No. 5 at No. 4

AA4: No. 8 Portland (3-15) at No. 1 Edward Little (16-2)

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Preliminaries

Class B

BP1: No. 11 Foxcroft Acad. (5-13) at No. 6 Maine Central Institute (12-6)

BP2: No. 10 Orono (7-11) at No. 7 Winslow (11-7)

BP3: No. 12 Old Town (9-9) at No. 5 Houlton (13-5)

BP4: No. 9 Mount View (9-9) at No. 8 Mount Desert Island (8-10)

Class C

CP1: No. 11 Lee Acad. (7-11) at No. 6 Mattanawcook Acad. (9-9)

CP2: No. 14 Madawaska (10-8) at No. 3 Fort Kent (15-3)

CP3: No. 10 Calais (11-7) at No. 7 Central (12-6)

CP4: No. 13 Bucksport (5-13) at No. 4 George Stevens Acad. (16-2)

CP5: No. 12 Penobscot Valley (8-10) at No. 5 Fort Fairfield (12-6)

CP6: No. 9 Stearns (9-9) at No. 8 Woodland (7-9)

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Greater Houlton Christian (8-10) at No. 8 Washburn

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 14

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

B1: No. 3 Washington Acad. (13-5) vs. BP1 winner, 7 p.m.

B2: No. 2 Ellsworth vs. BP2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

At Augusta Civic Center

Class A

A1: No. 3 Medomak Valley (15-3) vs. No. 6 Skowhegan (10-8), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 2 Cony (14-4) vs. No. 7 Lawrence (8-10), 5:30 p.m.

A3: No. 4 Messalonskee (11-7) vs. No. 5 Brewer (12-6), 7:30 p.m.

A4: No. 1 Hampden Acad. (17-1) vs. No. 8 Mt. Blue, 9 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

B3: No. 4 Hermon (12-6) vs. BP3 winner, 2 p.m.

B4: No. 1 Caribou vs. BP4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb . 17

Class D

D1: No. 3 Van Buren (15-3) vs. No. 6 Easton (12-6), 9:30 a.m.

D2: No. 2 Schenck (15-3) vs. No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington (12-5), 11 a.m.

D3: No. 4 Machias (9-8) vs. No. 5 Southern Aroostook (13-5), 7 p.m.

D4: No. 1 Jonesport-Beals (15-0) vs. DP1 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class C

Quarterfinals

Class C

C1: CP1 winner vs. CP2 winner, 9:30 a.m.

C2: No. 2 Dexter (18-0) vs. CP3 winner, 11 a.m.

C3: CP4 winner vs. CP5 winner, 2 p.m.

C4: No. 1 Central Aroostook (14-4) vs. CP6 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

AA5: AA1 winner vs. AA2 winner, 2 p.m.

AA6: AA3 winner vs. AA4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class A

A5: A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 7 p.m.

A6: A3 winner vs. A4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Semifinals

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. B2 winner, 7 p.m.

B6: B3 winner vs. B4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Class D

D5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner, 7 p.m.

D6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

At Augusta Civic Center

Regional Final

Class A

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 7:45 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Semifinals

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner, 7 p.m.

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 22

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

AA7: AA5 winner vs. AA6 winner, 3:45 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 10:45 a.m.

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 3:45 p.m.

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 8:45 p.m.

State Championships

Friday, Feb. 28

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

North champ vs. South champ, 8:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class A

North champ vs. South champ, 3 p.m.

Class AA

North champ vs. South champ, 9 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

North champ vs. South champ, 2:45 p.m.

Class C

North champ vs. South champ, 8:45 p.m.

SOUTH

Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12

At home court of higher seeds

Class AA Quarterfinals

AA1: No. 6 Scarborough at No. 3 Bonny Eagle

AA2: No. 7 Noble (1-17) at No. 2 Thornton Acad. (15-3)

AA3: No. 5 Sanford (7-11) at No. 4 Gorham (10-8)

AA4: No. 8 Massabesic (3-15) at No. 1 South Portland (18-0)

Preliminaries

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Fryeburg Acad. (6-12) at No. 8 Biddeford (10-8)

Class C

CP1: No. 10 Traip Acad. (8-10) at No. 7 Hall-Dale (11-7)

CP2: No. 11 Buckfield (8-10) at No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. (14-4)

CP3: No. 12 Saint Dominic (8-10) at No. 5 Richmond (11-7)

CP4: No. 9 Monmouth Acad. (10-8) at No. 8 Old Orchard Beach (9-9)

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 14

At Portland Expo

Class B

B1: No. 3 Lisbon (10-8) vs. No. 6, 4 p.m.

B2: No. 2 Spruce Mountain (14-4) vs. No. 7, 5:30 p.m.

B3: No. 4 Mountain Valley (9-9) vs. No. 5, 7:30 p.m.

B4: No. 1 Maranacook (16-2) vs. No. 8, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

At Portland Expo

Class A

A1: No. 3 Falmouth (14-4) vs. No. 6 Marshwood (11-7), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 2 Kennebunk vs. No. 7 Gray-New Gloucester (10-8), 5:30 p.m.

A3: No. 4 Greely (14-4) vs. No. 5 Leavitt (14-4), 7:30 p.m.

A4: No. 1 York (18-0) vs. AP1 winner, 9 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D1: No. 3 Greenville (9-9) vs. No. 6 Pine Tree Acad. (9-9), 9 a.m.

D2: No. 2 Rangeley (15-3) vs. No. 7 Vinalhaven (7-11), 10:30 a.m.

D3: No. 4 Temple Acad. (8-10) vs. No. 5 Valley (5-13), noon

D4: No. 1 Forest Hills (18-0) vs. No. 8 Seacoast Christian (4-14), 1:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

At Augusta Civic Center

Class C

C1: No. 3 Boothbay Region (14-4) vs. No. 6 Mount Abram (12-6), 4 p.m.

C2: No. 2 Waynflete (17-1) vs. CP2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

C3: No. 4 North Yarmouth Acad. (13-4) vs. CP3 winner, 7:30 p.m.

C4: No. 1 Winthrop (17-1) vs. CP4 winner, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Semifinals

At Portland Expo

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. B2 winner, 6 p.m.

B6: B3 winner vs. B4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

AA5: AA1 winner vs. AA2 winner, 6 p.m.

AA6: AA3 winner vs. AA4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Portland Expo

Class A

A5: A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 6 p.m.

A6: A3 winner vs. A4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner, 10 a.m.

D6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

At Augusta Civic Center

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner, 7 p.m.

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

Friday, Feb. 21

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class A

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 8:15 p.m.

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 3:45 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

A7: AA5 winner vs. AA6 winner, 8:15 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 2:45 p.m.

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 7:45 p.m.

GIRLS

NORTH

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Quarterfinals

Class AA

AA1: No. 6 Lewiston (5-13) at No. 3 Bangor (12-6)

AA2: No. 7 Edward Little (5-13) at No. 2 Portland (15-3)

AA3: No. 5 Windham (11-7) at No. 4 Cheverus (11-7)

AA4: No. 8 Deering (0-18) at No. 1 Oxford Hills (17-1)

Preliminaries

Class B

BP1: No. 11 Caribou (6-12) at No. 6 Winslow (13-5)

BP2: No. 10 Ellsworth (10-8) at No. 7 Mount Desert Island (11-7)

BP3: No. 12 Foxcroft Acad. (6-12) at No. 5 Houlton (11-7)

BP4: No. 9 John Bapst (10-8) at No. 8 Oceanside (13-5)

Class C

CP1: No. 14 George Stevens Acad. (7-11) at No. 3 Calais (18-0)

CP2: No. 11 Searsport (8-10) at No. 6 Narraguagus (16-2)

CP3: No. 10 Piscataquis Community (9-9) at No. 7 Central Aroostook (14-4)

CP4: No. 13 Woodland (5-13) at No. 4 Fort Fairfield (15-2)

CP5: No. 12 Fort Kent (5-12) at No. 5 Penobscot Valley (12-6)

CP6: No. 9 Hodgdon (13-5) at No. 8 Central (14-4)

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Jonesport-Beals (6-12) at No. 8 Ashland (8-10)

Friday, Feb. 14

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

B1: No. 3 Presque Isle (15-3) vs. BP1 winner, 3:30 p.m.

B2: No. 2 Waterville (17-1) vs. BP2 winner, 5 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class A

A1: No. 3 Messalonskee (13-5) vs. No. 6 Skowhegan (9-9), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 2 Gardiner (15-3) vs. No. 7 Medomak Valley (6-12), 5:30 p.m.

A3: No. 4 Lawrence (11-7) vs. No. 5 Erskine Acad. (12-6), 7:30 p.m.

A4: No. 1 Hampden Acad. (17-1) vs. No. 8 Nokomis (7-11), 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Quarterfinals

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

B3: No. 4 Old Town vs. BP3 winner, 9:30 a.m.

B4: No. 1 Hermon (17-1) vs. BP4 winner, 11 a.m.

Class D

D1: No. 3 Katahdin vs. No. 6 Washburn (9-9), 7 p.m.

D2: No. 2 Deer Isle-Stonington (16-2) vs. No. 7, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class D

D3: No. 4 Shead (12-6) vs. No. 5 Wisdom (11-7), 2 p.m.

D4: No. 1 Southern Aroostook vs. DP1 winner, 3:30 pm.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Class C

C1: CP1 winner vs. CP2 winner, 9:30 a.m.

C2: No. 2 Dexter (14-4) vs. CP3 winner, 11:30 a.m.

C3: CP 4 winner vs. CP5 winner, 7 p.m.

C4: No. 1 Stearns (15-2) vs. CP6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Augusta Civic Center

A5: A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 2 p.m.

A6: A3 winner vs. A4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. B2 winner, 2 p.m.

B6: B3 winner vs. B4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

AA5: AA1 winner vs. AA2 winner, 2 p.m.

AA6: AA3 winner vs. AA4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class D

D5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner, 2 p.m.

D6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21

At Augusta Civic Center

Regional Final

Class A

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 6 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Semifinals

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner, 2 p.m.

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

Saturday, Feb. 22

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

AA7: AA5 winner vs. AA6 winner, 2 p.m.

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 9 a.m.

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 2 p.m.

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 7 p.m.

State Championships

Friday, Feb. 28

At Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Class B

North champ vs. South champ, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class A

North champ vs. South champ, 1 p.m.

Class AA

North champ vs. South champ, 7 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

North champ vs. South champ, 1 p.m.

Class C

North champ vs. South champ, 7 p.m.

SOUTH

Tuesday, Feb. 11 or Wednesday, Feb. 12

At home sites of higher seeds

Quarterfinals

Class AA

AA1: No. 8 Thornton Acad. (2-16) at No. 1 South Portland (15-3)

AA2: No. 5 Noble (9-9) at No. 4 Gorham (11-7)

AA3: No. 7 Bonny Eagle (5-13) at No. 2 Scarborough (11-7)

AA4: No. 6 Sanford (7-11) at No. 3 Massabesic (11-7)

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Preliminaries

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Fryeburg Acad. (3-15) at No. 8 Mt. Ararat (8-9)

Class C

CP1: No. 14 Hall-Dale (6-12) at No. 3 North Yarmouth Acad. (15-3)

CP2: No. 11 Traip Acad. (8-10) at No. 6 Monmouth Acad. (12-6)

CP3: No. 10 Kents Hill (12-6) at No. 7 Sacopee Valley (10-8)

CP4: No. 13 Richmond (7-11) at No. 4 Saint Dominic (14-4)

CP5: No. 12 Buckfield (7-11) at No. 5 Old Orchard Beach (13-5)

CP6: No. 9 Carrabec (9-9) at No. 8 Madison (12-6)

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 15

At Portland Expo

Class B

B1: No. 3 Wells (12-6) vs. No. 6 Lisbon (11-7), 9 a.m.

B2: No. 2 Oak Hill (14-4) vs. No. 7 Maranacook (10-8), 10:30 a.m.

B3: No. 4 Mountain Valley (10-8) vs. No. 5 Yarmouth (10-8), 12:30 p.m.

B4: No. 1 Freeport vs. No. 8 Cape Elizabeth, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17

At Portland Expo

Class A

A1: No. 3 Marshwood (15-3) vs. No. 6, 2 p.m.

A2: No. 2 Kennebunk vs. No. 7 Falmouth (11-7), 3:30 p.m.

A3: No. 4 vs. No. 5, 7 p.m.

A4: No. 1 Greely (17-1) vs. BP1 winner, 8:30 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D1: No. 3 Valley (8-10) vs. No. 6 Forest Hills (8-9), 9 a.m.

D2: No. 2 Rangeley vs. No. 7 Vinalhaven (4-14), 10:30 a.m.

D3: No. 4 vs. No. 5 Temple Acad. (8-10), noon

D4: No. 1 Greenville (16-2) vs. No. 8 North Haven (6-11), 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Semifinals

At Portland Expo

Class B

B5: B1 winner vs. B2 winner, 2 p.m.

B6: B3 winner vs. B4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

At Augusta Civic Center

Class C

C1: CP1 winner vs. CP2 winner, 4 p.m.

C2: No. 2 Boothbay Region (16-2) vs. CP3 winner, 5:30 p.m.

C3: CP4 winner vs. CP5 winner, 7:30 p.m.

C4: No. 1 Winthrop (16-2) vs. CP6 winner, 9 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 19

At Portland Expo

Class A

A5: A1 winner vs. A2 winner, 2 p.m.

A6: A3 winner vs. A4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20

Class AA

AA5: AA1 winner vs. AA2 winner, 6 p.m.

AA6: AA3 winner vs. AA4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D5: D1 winner vs. D2 winner, 10 a.m.

D6: D3 winner vs. D4 winner, 11:30 a.m.

Class C

C5: C1 winner vs. C2 winner, 2 p.m.

C6: C3 winner vs. C4 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Regional Finals

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Friday, Feb. 21

Class B

B7: B5 winner vs. B6 winner, 2 p.m.

Class A

A7: A5 winner vs. A6 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

At Cross Insurance Arena, Portland

Class AA

AA7: AA5 vs. AA6, 6:30 p.m.

At Augusta Civic Center

Class D

D7: D5 winner vs. D6 winner, 1 p.m.

Class C

C7: C5 winner vs. C6 winner, 6 p.m.