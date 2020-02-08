Sumner captures 1st ‘C’ cheerleading championship since 2010

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

• February 8, 2020 5:50 pm

The Sumner High School cheerleaders, energized by a large and vociferous group of supporters and performing for the memory of former cheerleader and cheering coach Whitney Doughty, turned in a solid showing on Saturday afternoon to claim their first state Class C title since 2010 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Doughty died in an all-terrain vehicle accident last May 21.

Sumner registered 80.1 points, 2.4 points better than defending champ Lisbon. Monmouth Academy (75.1) was third followed by Central of Corinth (75), Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln (66.8), Houlton (59.7), Bucksport (58.9), Wells (57.5), Sacopee Valley of South Hiram (55.6), Dexter (49.7), Mountain Valley of Rumford (49.7) and Madison/Carrabec of Anson (44.7).

This story will be updated

