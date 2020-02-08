Biddeford defends Class A state cheering championship

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• February 8, 2020 9:53 pm

Biddeford High School made it two straight Class A cheerleading state championships with a scintillating performance at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

The Tigers racked up 92.6 points to easily outdistance runner-up Lewiston, which scored 86.7 points. Bangor took third place with 83.7 points, followed by Oxford Hills of South Paris (79.3), Sanford (77.3) and Thornton Academy of Saco (77.2).

The rest of the competitors included Scarborough (75.1), Marshwood of South Berwick (73.3), Hampden Academy (70.9), Noble of North Berwick (69.7), Gorham (68.2), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (63.9) and Brunswick (50.5).