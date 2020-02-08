High School Sports
February 09, 2020
High School Sports Latest News | Internet Outage | Bangor Metro | Snowstorm | Today's Paper
High School Sports

Biddeford defends Class A state cheering championship

Natalie Williams | BDN
Natalie Williams | BDN
The Biddeford Tigers celebrate after learning they placed first in Class A during the state championships in Augusta on Saturday.
By Larry Mahoney, BDN Staff

Biddeford High School made it two straight Class A cheerleading state championships with a scintillating performance at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday night.

The Tigers racked up 92.6 points to easily outdistance runner-up Lewiston, which scored 86.7 points. Bangor took third place with 83.7 points, followed by Oxford Hills of South Paris (79.3), Sanford (77.3) and Thornton Academy of Saco (77.2).

The rest of the competitors included Scarborough (75.1), Marshwood of South Berwick (73.3), Hampden Academy (70.9), Noble of North Berwick (69.7), Gorham (68.2), Mt. Ararat of Topsham (63.9) and Brunswick (50.5).

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like