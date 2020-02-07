Massachusetts man seriously injured in Saco crash

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

• February 7, 2020 5:39 pm

A Massachusetts man was seriously injured Friday afternoon when his car skidded into the path of a delivery truck in Saco, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Marco Yeung, 25, of Quincy, Massachusetts, is being treated at Maine Medical Center for head injuries.

Just before 1 p.m., Yeung lost control of his car in the passing lane on the Maine Turnpike, and it spun out and into the path of the truck, which is owned by New England Gypsum of South Portland. The truck driver, Kevin McCrillis, 51, of Westbrook, was not injured.

It is the most serious of several crashes that took place along the turnpike in the Saco area during Friday’s snow and ice storm, McCausland said.