February 07, 2020
Augusta man charged with Richmond man’s murder

Natalie Williams | BDN
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff

An Augusta man was arrested by Maine State Police on Friday and charged with murder.

Tyon Shuron, 42, was arrested outside his 7 Washington Place home around 2 p.m., according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Shuron is being charged in connection with the death of 48-year-old Andrew Sherman of Richmond, whose body was found inside his home Oct. 11.

Shuron was taken to the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday or Tuesday.

Comments

