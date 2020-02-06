On Deck, a sports calendar for Feb. 6, 2020

February 6, 2020 10:00 pm

BASEBALL

The Maine Baseball Hall of Fame seeks nominations for its 2020 class of inductees. The hall, founded in 1969, honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine. Nominations are being accepted and should be sent with a resume or supporting documentation, to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, 38 Merganser Way, Freeport, ME 04032 or by emailing ddoug1950@icloud.com

The deadline for nominations is March 6. The 2020 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held July 26.

ORONO — University of Maine Baseball Team Camps, June 26-28 and Aug. 14-16, at Mahaney Diamond. Camps will be attended by numerous New England college coaches; cost is $1,500 per team and includes a pro-style workout, two nine-inning games, and a tour of the Maine campus. Players can also register as individuals for $150; visit totalcamps.com/mainebaseball for more information or contact coach Matt Marsh at matthew.marsh@maine.edu.

BASKETBALL

BAILEYVILLE — DownEast Credit Union Basketball Tournaments at Woodland High School, grades 8 and under, girls March 21-22, boys March 28-29, $130 per team; certified IAABO officials, sportsmanship award, “hotshot” competition; contact Michael Bois, Woodland Recreation Dept., at recreation@baileyville.org or by phone at 207-427-6205 or 207-214-8784

SKIING

ORONO — University of Maine Campus Recreation is sponsoring the Black Bear Cross Country Ski Race, Feb. 9, on campus ski trails behind the rec center. Registration begins, 9 a.m., race 11 a.m. start; 4-kilometer, 9K and 15K races, $10 entry fee; competitive divisions, men and women, 15K only, are: 17-and-under, 18-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-plus; classical and skate divisions; waxing area near starting line, showers and restrooms available, postrace refreshmens; make checks payable to: University of Maine and send entries to: Black Bear XC Ski Race, University of Maine, 5797 New Balance Student Recreation Center, Orono, ME, 04469-5797. Contact Thad Dwyer at 581-1234 or tdwyer@maine.edu