Orland man and his dog die after his truck fell through lake ice

• February 6, 2020 7:34 am

An Orland man and his dog died Wednesday night after his truck fell through the ice on Alamoosook Lake.

Brian Wardwell, 63, was driving with his dog on Alamoosook Lake in Orland about 7:15 p.m. when his truck broke through the ice, Mark Latti, a spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said Thursday morning.

A witness heard Wardwell yelling for help and attempted to rescue him, but was not able to when he also fell through the ice, Latti said, adding the man was able to pull himself from the water.

First responders found Wardwell unresponsive in water 10 feet deep and brought him to shore, where they unsuccessfully attempted to revive him, Latti said.

“Ice conditions are poor in some parts of the state, particularly along the coast,” Sgt. Alan Gillis of the Maine Warden Service said in a statement. “People need to check the ice in several spots before venturing out, and we are advising people in this area not to take vehicles on the ice.”

Latti said no additional information about the death was available..