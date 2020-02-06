Trial date set for man accused of Aroostook County double homicide

Nina Mahaleris | BDN Nina Mahaleris | BDN

• February 6, 2020 10:19 am

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A trial date has been set for a man accused of killing two Castle Hill men in August.

Jury selection for the trial of Bobby Nightingale, 38, is scheduled for Oct. 1, with the trial set to begin on Oct. 3 at Aroostook County Superior Court in Caribou. Both dates are subject to change.

Nightingale, who faces two murder charges, has been accused of killing 25-year-old Allen Curtis and 51-year-old Roger Ellis in Castle Hill on Aug. 13, 2019. Shortly after the men were shot, their bodies were found in Ellis’ pickup truck along Route 227. The killings made national headlines and shocked residents across The County unfamiliar with such a violent crime occurring in their tight-knit communities.

Nightingale faces six other charges related to illegal possession of a firearm and an Aug. 5 armed burglary. Nightingale, who has an extensive criminal record, is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Nightingale was initially arrested for allegedly possessing a firearm, and was taken to Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on Aug. 19. While imprisoned, police linked him to the double homicide in Castle Hill.

A jury indicted Nightingale for the murder, firearm and burglary charges on Oct. 10. He pleaded not guilty to all eight charges against him on Oct. 16.