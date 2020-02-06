Down the toboggan chute we go this weekend in Maine

Courtesy of Maile Buker Courtesy of Maile Buker

• February 6, 2020 4:54 pm

Updated: February 6, 2020 4:50 pm

On Friday in Bangor, it’s weekend two of Penobscot Theatre Company’s hilarious “Don’t Dress For Dinner;” metal bands Hallowell, War Criminal and Earthwyrm play at the Bangor Arts Exchange; and in Orono, funk band Midnight Breakfast is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the Cross Insurance Center hosts the annual Bangor On Tap, a daylong beer fest with two sessions of tastings, food and music. That evening, the Bangor Contradance is set for 7 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street; rock bands Motherhood, Boat Dares and They Called Me Legion play at the Bangor Arts Exchange; and in Orono, Let’s Wrestle brings another night of pro wrestling to the American Legion Hall. On Sunday, classical pianist Fei-Fei plays at 2 p.m. at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University.

Courtesy of Rustic Overtones Courtesy of Rustic Overtones

Given all the snow we’re getting this week, what a weekend for winter sports! Camden plays host to a wide array of fun events this weekend, as the annual National Toboggan Championships and Winterfest take over the whole area. In addition to the toboggan championships, in which brave souls go rocketing down a wooden chute and out onto a frozen lake, there’s lots of other stuff to do, even if you’re not suiting up for the sled. On Thursday night, Rustic Overtones play at the Camden Opera House, on Friday at 6 p.m. there’s a snow plow parade through downtown Camden, and there’s a renowned chili cookoff set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 16 Bayview St. in Camden. Didn’t get your toboggan registered in time? It’s almost as much fun to watch as it is to participate.

In movie theaters this weekend, “Birds of Prey,” the latest D.C. comics movie focusing on anti-hero Harley Quinn (as played by Margot Robbie), hits screens. On TV, two new shows premiere: “Locke & Key,” based on Bangor native Joe Hill’s acclaimed comic series, is on Netflix, and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” from Rob McElhenney of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” goes up on Apple TV+. And, oh yeah: the Oscars are on at 8 p.m. on Sunday on ABC, and promise to be the same sort of frustrating, irritating, yet entertaining trainwreck they always are.

...