Lamb scores 19 points as Vermont men’s basketball team rolls past Maine

• February 5, 2020 10:09 pm

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb posted 19 points as Vermont stretched its winning streak to eight games, defeating the University of Maine 77-52 in an America East men’s basketball game at Patrick Gym on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith scored 14 points for Vermont (18-6, 8-1 America East). Ryan Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Everett Duncan provided 12 points.

Sergio El Darwich tossed in 12 points for the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7 AE), who have lost four in a row. Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic netted 11 points apiece.

First-place Vermont remains one game ahead of Stony Brook in the conference standings. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 77-70.

The Catamounts swept the season series, having defeated Maine 59-57 on Jan. 22.

Vermont plays at Hartford on Saturday. Maine plays at Binghamton on Saturday.