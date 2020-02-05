University of Maine Black Bear Sports
February 06, 2020
Lamb scores 19 points as Vermont men’s basketball team rolls past Maine

Jessica Hill | AP
Connecticut's Tyler Polley is pressured by Maine's Nedeljko Prijovic, left, during a December 2019 game. Vermont beat the Black Bears on Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Anthony Lamb posted 19 points as Vermont stretched its winning streak to eight games, defeating the University of Maine 77-52 in an America East men’s basketball game at Patrick Gym on Wednesday night.

Stef Smith scored 14 points for Vermont (18-6, 8-1 America East). Ryan Davis added 13 points and eight rebounds. Everett Duncan provided 12 points.

Sergio El Darwich tossed in 12 points for the Black Bears (6-17, 2-7 AE), who have lost four in a row. Vilgot Larsson and Nedeljko Prijovic netted 11 points apiece.

First-place Vermont remains one game ahead of Stony Brook in the conference standings. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 77-70.

The Catamounts swept the season series, having defeated Maine 59-57 on Jan. 22.

Vermont plays at Hartford on Saturday. Maine plays at Binghamton on Saturday.

 

