February 05, 2020
Want to be a game warden? Info sessions can help you decide

John Holyoke | BDN
Maine Game Wardens featured in the Animal Planet TV show "North Woods Law" pose for a photo in front of the Maine Warden Service mobile command vehicle on April 5, 2012. Pictured are Jonathan Parker (left), Kim Bates, Sgt. Tim Spahr, Kristopher MacCabe and Josh Bubier.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

The Maine Warden Service will open a hiring process for game wardens in April, and is staging a series of 13 informational sessions across the state for those who might be interested in becoming a warden.

Candidates must be 21 years old to apply, or be 20 and have accumulated 60 college credits.

A list of other qualification standards and frequently asked questions is available here.

Potential applicants who are unable to attend an informational session can send email to John.MacDonald@maine.gov and set up a meeting with a recruiter.

Preregistration for the meetings is suggested, but not required. Click on the link on an informational session to access the reservation page for that event.

The informational meetings:

Bangor, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife conference room, 650 State Street.

Gray, Feb. 19, 6-8 p..m. at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

Presque Isle, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m., Presque Isle Police Department, 43 North Street, #2.

Fort Kent, Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m., Fort Kent Town Office, 416 West Main Street.

East Machias, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m., Washington Academy Library, 66 Cutler Road.

Gray, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

Scarborough, March 1, 10 a.m.-noon, Cabela’s, 100 Cabela’s Blvd.

Belfast, March 3, 6-8 p.m., Belfast Area High School, 98 Waldo Avenue.

Ellsworth, March 5, 6-8 p.m., Ellsworth City Hall council room, 1 City Hall Plaza.

Kittery, March 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Kittery Trading Post, 301 U.S. Route 1.

Sidney, March 7, 6-8 p.m., DIF&W Sidney office conference room, 270 Lyons Road.

Gray, March 11, 6-8 p.m., at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

Farmington, March 16, 6-8 p.m., Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons.

 

Comments

