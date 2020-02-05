Want to be a game warden? Info sessions can help you decide

John Holyoke | BDN John Holyoke | BDN

• February 5, 2020 6:00 pm

The Maine Warden Service will open a hiring process for game wardens in April, and is staging a series of 13 informational sessions across the state for those who might be interested in becoming a warden.

Candidates must be 21 years old to apply, or be 20 and have accumulated 60 college credits.

A list of other qualification standards and frequently asked questions is available here.

Potential applicants who are unable to attend an informational session can send email to John.MacDonald@maine.gov and set up a meeting with a recruiter.

Preregistration for the meetings is suggested, but not required. Click on the link on an informational session to access the reservation page for that event.

The informational meetings:

— Bangor, Feb. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife conference room, 650 State Street.

— Gray, Feb. 19, 6-8 p..m. at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

— Presque Isle, Feb. 19, 6-8 p.m., Presque Isle Police Department, 43 North Street, #2.

— Fort Kent, Feb. 25, 6-8 p.m., Fort Kent Town Office, 416 West Main Street.

— East Machias, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m., Washington Academy Library, 66 Cutler Road.

— Gray, Feb. 29, 10 a.m.-noon, at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

— Scarborough, March 1, 10 a.m.-noon, Cabela’s, 100 Cabela’s Blvd.

— Belfast, March 3, 6-8 p.m., Belfast Area High School, 98 Waldo Avenue.

— Ellsworth, March 5, 6-8 p.m., Ellsworth City Hall council room, 1 City Hall Plaza.

— Kittery, March 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Kittery Trading Post, 301 U.S. Route 1.

— Sidney, March 7, 6-8 p.m., DIF&W Sidney office conference room, 270 Lyons Road.

— Gray, March 11, 6-8 p.m., at the DIF&W office conference room, 15 Game Farm Road.

— Farmington, March 16, 6-8 p.m., Franklin Memorial Hospital, 11 Franklin Health Commons.