Country star Sam Hunt set for July concert in Bangor

• February 5, 2020 10:53 am

Country star Sam Hunt will be the fifth country artist to perform this summer at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor.

Hunt, whose debut album “Montevallo” sold more than 3 million copies and spawned the hit singles “Take Your Time” and “House Party,” will perform Friday, July 10, at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets, starting at $31, go on sale Friday, Feb. 14, via Ticketmaster.

Joining Hunt on tour will be Kip Moore, best known for his 2011 single “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck,” and fellow country artists Travis Denning and Ernest.

Other previously announced concerts at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion for this year include Ozzy Osbourne and Marilyn Manson on June 13, Lady Antebellum on June 19, Sugarland on July 18, Nickelback on July 25, Rod Stewart and Cheap Truck on Aug. 5, Luke Bryan on Aug. 14, Thomas Rhett on Aug. 21 and KISS and David Lee Roth on Sept. 3. More concert announcements are set for the coming days.